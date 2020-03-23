The recent events that have taken place in the world and our nation have drawn a variety of responses. Many have described the current world we live in as surreal and wait, moment to moment at times, to see what happens next with breath held and disbelief. One tweet that came across my feed said that the writer felt terribly scared and alone. That made me incredibly sad. In a world that is supposedly in constant technological connection, the human connection, the Divine connection, is absent for some and they are left with sadness, fear and the feeling of being utterly alone.
What concerns me most at the current time isn’t a virus. It’s the response of our world to something that is statistically insignificant. We have all the experts touting out their models and their findings and their hypotheses, many in conflict with one another. They tell us to prepare to face an onslaught of unimaginable proportions while the statistical analysis of the data shows something else. These experts are the same ones who often use statistical analysis to make their point. Why not now?
I am also concerned by the lack of consensus on the impact of the virus and the constant barrage of conflicting information. We really don’t have any information that we can trust. One hour it’s the virus only hits people over 50. The next it’s people with blood type A. Perhaps next it will be only people with brown eyes. This constant fight by the media to have something to say that is new and sensational is doing no good for our world and nothing to help those who are alone and scared.
The reactions of everyday people have been varied as well. There are those who have made themselves available to help for anyone that needs food or supplies. Here in Owatonna, there are many of those people who have let their neighbors know to call if there is a need. There are also those who glare at or scold anyone out in public who even coughs from something other than this virus. They need to assume the role of the gestapo apparently to keep everyone safe, or at least maintain the illusion that safety exists if only for themselves.
Then, of course, there are the hoarders. Those who are going to make sure that their needs are selfishly met and the rest of the community be damned, as long as “I’ve got mine”. This is greed in its lowest form. They were fortunate enough to be able to buy ahead. For those who were waiting for their next paycheck to buy their needed toilet paper and do not have the resources to “stock up”, the empty shelves probably did little for hope.
One of the things that gives me comfort currently is history. Kingdoms, empires and nations have come and gone and we are still here. There have been plagues and wars and death and yet humanity survives and rebuilds. Often we are humbled by the events that transpire and we seek to build something better; more humane.
Coupled with history is my faith in God. The Scriptures tell me God is merciful, ever reaching out to His children, has a plan and a hope for us. They tell me that He already knows the end, He has shared it with us and it is a story of victory, not defeat.
I won’t say that things won’t get ugly, people won’t die, things won’t be shaken. History tells us different. I won’t say that because of my belief in God I can expect His protection and provision to look a certain way. Because if He doesn’t deliver what I expect, then my faith wasn’t really in Him, but in what I wanted Him to do. If I have toilet paper and you don’t, it doesn’t mean God likes me better. But that is the theology some people sell.
I will say that my faith allows me to move beyond any fear and act as a believer. For me this means sharing what I have with others at this time, responding to voices of fear with compassion and not reaction, praying for our world currently that the chaos at work be stayed, speaking life and hope and not the latest news garbage.
I don’t trust any of our leaders or the voices coming from government at the moment. I don’t believe that there is a need for any type of mandated lock down. Nor do I believe that the economic impact of these decisions are small things. And this impact may well be here long after this virus is a footnote, not even worthy of mention.
For most of the people I know, life is business as usual. A lot of people I know are still working at this point. For those who aren’t, people have stepped in to help. I have witnessed people buying food for truck drivers who can’t drive thru. And there are businesses that are giving away free meals to those who are driving or still working in public safety. There are churches working together to make sure that those who need help or food are getting what they need.
I choose to focus on these people instead of the hoarders, the thieves or the looters. There are always two kinds of people in a crisis. Those who bring life and hope and those who choose death and chaos. I choose to be the former rather than the latter.