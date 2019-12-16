Last December, I was at my friend’s house and she asked me if I could help her figure out what was wrong with her houseplant. She thought perhaps it was a mold or mildew issue, because there were white, somewhat fuzzy spots on the leaves of her plant. As a self-proclaimed insect nerd, I was pretty excited to discover that it was actually a slight insect infestation. I declared enthusiastically that it wasn’t mold at all, it was mealybugs! I guess I didn't read the room correctly, because the statement did not bring her any comfort whatsoever. Quite the contrary, actually. She was completely disgusted. I persuaded her to not throw her plant away right there on the spot by talking her through mealybug biology and explaining how to manage them.
Mealybugs and their close relatives, scale insects, can be relatively common on houseplants. They’re not going to suck your blood or anything, but they can damage or kill your houseplants if left untreated.
Mealybugs are small, about 3/16 inch long and have white, powdery, waxy secretions covering their bodies. They also have white filaments sticking out along the sides of the body and at their tail ends. They are true bugs, similar to aphids, therefore they have piercing, sucking mouthparts to feed on plant sap. Heavy feeding can cause yellowing of leaves, stunting, or wilting. To detect mealybugs, watch for white spots that may look like mildew, as well as discolored leaves or honeydew. Honeydew is their waste product which is shiny and sticky on leaf surfaces.
Scale insects look similar to mealybugs, but don’t usually look fuzzy. Plus, scale insects can be brown, gray, or white. One other main difference is that scale insects can lose their legs once they’re adults that have pierced their mouthparts into a plant. Mealybugs don’t share this behavior. Fortunately, mealybugs and scales can be managed using some of the same techniques, so you don’t have to be absolutely sure of which critter is snacking on on your houseplant.
To treat mealybugs or scale insects, wipe down your plant’s leaves. You may squish some insects during the process. You can also try using lightly soapy water on the leaves. Another option is a Q-tip dipped in rubbing alcohol. For mealybugs, touch the cottony cluster with the alcohol and it will turn orange; that means the insect has died. Make sure to examine the underside of leaves, along the veins, and at the junctures where leaves join stems. You will need to repeat the process about every 5 days until you’re sure you’ve gotten all of them.
You may not find mealybugs as exciting as I do, especially if they’re unwanted visitors on your houseplants. But, now that you know some steps for managing them, you can ensure you have a healthy houseplant with no small creatures attached.