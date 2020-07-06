To the editor:
What has happened to the Grand Old Party? This election is not about Democrats and Republicans, it is about good and evil.
There are both good and bad people out there protesting and demonstrating, but the good people are letting the bad people control them and rule the day and the night. This is why the Jews can't give the Palestinians more territory (Gaza) because they are ruled by Hamas and can not self govern. This is what has happened to the Grand Old Party.
According to Judicial Watch, Soros, a global, political player who has for years been working to take America down, is funding many organizations that the Democrats have bought in to, maybe naively.
I come from a long line of staunch, die-hard Democrats, and some of them are still loyal to the old party, although they do not believe in abortion, homosexuality, liberal propaganda, government corruption in framing the president, or rioting and looting and lawlessness. So why are they still Democrats? Does this make sense? This is not the party we knew with integrity and moral responsibility. That party is gone. This is blind loyalty.
Also, these liberal cities that are now overrun by rioters because of racism were supposed to be the ultimate leaders capable of solving the race problem. What have they done for black Americans?
Thank God for our courageous president who has "stemmed the tide" and fought for our Christian values upon which our Constitution rests. He gave a mighty witness and reminder when he held up the Bible in front of St. John's church, reminding us of this and that the answers to our problems is in there.
I will vote for truth, morality, integrity and God's rules wherever they exist, and sadly my Grand Old Party is not it at this time.
Eunice Folland
Owatonna