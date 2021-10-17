Finding time to write this article has been tricky, as summer means construction season. Now that leaves are changing and falling, many homeowners are still trying to squeeze in one-last-project. I’d like to thank all of readers for reaching out and asking about permits. It means that these articles are getting read and are working!
It also means that sometimes additional clarification is needed. Today I’d like to touch on a few questions and specific situations that have come up over the past few months. It seems that most of these situation relate back to the April 2021 article addressing what does and doesn’t require a permit.
Decks. We have had several conversations regarding decks and permit requirements. What people are saying is “I don’t need a permit if it’s less than 30 inches above the ground.” I will admit – there is some truth to that statement, but it isn’t that cut and dried. There are a number of other qualifiers which cannot be overlooked. The July article discussed and clarified the difference between what the Minnesota Administrative Rules exempts, and what the Residential Building code footing/foundation chapter requires.
To be short and succinct, any deck or platform that involves structural support and load transfer components such as a beam supporting joists connected to posts that are on footing pads or frost protected footings — requires a permit. This is true whether it is attached to another structure or not, and even if it is less than 30 inches above the ground.
Why? Good question. This is because the structural components (beams, posts, footing pads or pier footings) need to be the appropriate size to correctly support the loads that are bearing on them and that they are transferring to the soil. All of these support elements have prescriptive requirements (usually found in tables contained in the building code). There are minimum sizes required to support maximum weight allowances in order to prevent failure. Simple, free-standing decks or platforms that do not involve beams, posts, or footing minimums that are not more than 200 S.F. and not more than 20 inches above grade do not need a permit.
When did this change? It changed with the adoption of the 2020 Minnesota Building Code (effective March 31, 2020). Previous code cycles (the 2015 and 2007), had code language that basically matched the administrative language and exempted unattached decks/platforms from frost footings as long as they were not more than 30 inches above grade. Not anymore.
Another question that has come up is related to the beams themselves. Years ago, decks were often built with what is called a “split-beam”. A split-beam has one support member, i.e. a 2x10 on each side of a post fastened together with two or three bolts passing all the way through each support member and the post in-between. This is not a true beam because the members (the 2x10s) are not fastened together and resting on, or notched into the post. The only thing holding any weight in this assembly are the bolts passing through everything. That is why the current building code does not accept split-beam construction.
As a friendly reminder, if you ever have questions about permits, just call. Not getting a permit for work that requires one is a misdemeanor, just like if you are caught speeding or running a stop sign. It is best not to break the law.