To the editor:
Over the last four years the current Board of County Commissioners has made great strides in stabilizing and vastly improving the operations and finances of Steele County Government.
Among their accomplishments are: the completion of the new public works facility to meet the wishes of the taxpayers; completion of long overdue renovations for the court house; eliminated "division directors", an unnecessary layer of bureaucracy, and empowered department heads thus saving money; unburdened Steele County taxpayers by dissolving a lopsided agreement with Benedictine Health System and selling Park Place and Cedarview to a private developer; through prudent fiscal management, they have been able to accumulate a rainy day fund, which may prove very beneficial in this time of decreasing revenues due to COVID-19.
The current board made promises during the 2016 campaign and they kept their promises. They have been transparent and have listened to the taxpayers. Jim Abbe, Rick Gnemi and Greg Krueger deserve your support and your vote to be re-elected to the Steele County Board of Commissioners.
Jeff Falk
Owatonna
This letter is a paid political endorsement