To the editor:
I have to ask if Rep. Jim Hagedorn is representing Southern Minnesota, or Mr. Trump. A quote in the Twin Cities Pioneer Press ("One corporation has asked for its donation back and another has pledged to no longer give to Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn…”. He is also pending investigation for financial impropriates. I have to ask, if he can’t manage his own offices finances, how can he manage our nation’s finances. During the last campaign he kept calling Dan Feehan an outsider. Mr. Hagedorn lived in the Washington DC area (a legislative aide, 1984-91, US Department of the Treasury 1991-98, and later for the Bureau of Engraving and Printing until 2009). Did he come back to Minnesota to retire from his government job in DC? On the other hand Dan spent part of his time outside Minnesota being stationed for two tours in the military in Iraq with an EOD team, putting his life, and the life of his soldiers, at risk to protect the GIs that he was stationed with in a war zone. He worked for a while in DC, but came back to Minnesota long before retirement to raise his children and to teach our middle school students math, a critical subject. I have to ask, do you want a representative who follows Trump blindly at the expense of Southern Minnesota, or do you want someone who lives locally, thinks locally, is a war veteran, and understands the goals and ideals that Southern Minnesotans live by.
Dale Fairbanks
Owatonna
This letter is a paid political endorsement.