Tertullian was a prolific early Christian author from Carthage in the Roman province of Africa. He is credited with several perceptive quotes such as: “The blood of the martyrs is the seed of the church.” “Hope is patience with the lamp lit.” “It is certain because it is impossible.” “The first reaction to truth is hatred.” “Truth engenders hatred of truth. As soon as it appears, it is the enemy.” “Nature soaks every evil with either fear or shame.” “He who flees will fight again.”
The Christmas season is drawing to a close and the New Year and new decade is upon us. In this column I’d like to share with you what Tertullian had to say about our human flesh.
“You hold to the Scriptures in which the flesh is disparaged. Grasp also those in which it is ennobled. You read whatever passage abases the flesh. Direct your eyes also to those which elevate it.”
“‘All flesh is grass’ (Isaiah 40:6). True, but Isaiah was not content to say only this; he also declared that all flesh shall see the salvation of God (Isaiah 40:5).
“God says in Genesis, ‘My Spirit shall not abide in man forever, for he is flesh’ (Genesis 6:3); but then God also says through the prophet, ‘I will pour out My Spirit on all flesh’ (Joel 2:28).”
“Even the Apostle Paul ought not to be known by just any one statement in which he reproaches the flesh. For although he says that in his flesh dwells no good thing (Romans 7:18), and although he affirms that ‘those who are in the flesh cannot please God’ (Romans 8:8), because ‘the desires of the flesh are against the Spirit’ (Galatians 5:17); yet in these and similar assertions that he makes, it is not the substance of the flesh but its actions that are censured.
“No blame can fairly be cast upon the flesh, without tending also to the castigation of the soul, which compels the flesh to do its bidding. However, let me meanwhile add that in the same passage Paul says, ‘I bear on my body the marks of Jesus’ (Galatians 6:17).
“Paul also forbids our body to be profaned, because it is ‘God’s temple.’ (I Corinthians 3:16). He makes our bodies the ‘members of Christ’ (I Corinthians 6:15); and he exhorts us to exalt and ‘glorify God in our body’ (I Corinthians 6:20)
Then Tertullian sums things up very appropriately by saying, “For it better suits the character of God to restore to salvation what for a while He rejected, than to surrender to damnation what He once approved.”
God’s character is much better suited to restoring that which has fallen than to surrender anything he created to damnation. And never is this clearer than in the celebration of Christmas. The whole purpose in sending Jesus, the Son of God, into the world as a true human being was to restore our fallen nature rather than surrender us to damnation.
By dying for us on the cross and rising again from the dead Jesus wonderfully restored us, body and soul, and saved us from damnation. The restoration of our sinful flesh begins the moment we are baptized into Christ’s death and resurrection and continues until we are completely restored on the day we are called from this vale of tears to our home in heaven. What blessed good news to hear as we face a New Year and a new decade.