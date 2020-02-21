This week, House Republicans unveiled a comprehensive plan that’s designed to keep Minnesotans safe by combating crime and giving law enforcement the support they need in order to better protect the public.
There’s little doubt that crime, particularly violent crime, is on the rise in the Twin Cities.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune recently reported that two thirds of neighborhoods in Minneapolis saw an increase in overall crime in 2019 — including a 70 percent spike in the Minneapolis Downtown East neighborhood. 2019 saw an all-time high in serious crimes committed on Metro Transit light rail, and St. Paul saw a doubling in the homicide rate in 2019, much of it connected to gang violence.
In addition, Minnesota’s Violence Crime Enforcement Teams saw major increases in the amounts of meth, heroin, and cocaine compared to 2018—much of it being trafficked by gangs and produced and smuggled into the United States by Mexican drug cartels.
To combat this issue, we’ve unveiled a series of proposals designed to improve public safety. They include more funding for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) for gang and drug trafficking efforts; strengthened penalties for gang members who use firearms in a crime; increased enforcement of light rail fare evasion, more officers for Metro Transit police, and interactive cameras installed on light rail platforms.
The light rail crime is getting out of hand. Not long ago, we had train operators testify before a House transportation committee and we learned that they often fear for their own safety. They explained how any number of crimes are committed on the trains – rape, assault, rampant drug use, and many other acts you wouldn’t want your children to witness.
We’ve spent hundreds of millions of dollars on light rail, and we’ll most likely spend hundreds of millions more. Should riders be forced to deal with this or should they expect a safe and pleasant ride?
If you travel to the Twin Cities for any reason — a ball game, a performance, or a vacation – you shouldn’t have to worry about your safety. Everyone deserves to feel safe if they’re walking around the downtown areas or riding the light rail. It’s an issue that affects us all, and its time we take action.
