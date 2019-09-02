In this great big wide wonderful world of obscenities, and by the way, most obscenities are based on a person’s own opinion; there are a few things that I have determined as obscene.
An obscenity is usually anything that is offensive and/or disgusting to acceptable standards of decency and morals. That’s pretty simple for me to understand. However, there are some who question whose standards and what is descent and what is moral.
There are some folks that I refer to as “foul-mouthed.” I’m sure we have all come across an individual like that a time or two. They seem to spew offensive venomous language no matter who is in earshot of them. I call that kind of language obscene as it is far from acceptable standards of decency and morals. And there are people that refer to it as freedom of speech.
It’s everywhere. Wherever you go and at times it seems all-pervasive.
There are disgusting movies where it appears as if there wasn’t a script written at all. It seems as if the actors basically made extemporaneous dialog with each other and while doing so, interject one very offensive and socially unacceptable word and repeat it hundreds of times along with displaying life styles and criminal activities that are so disgusting and obscene that they could drive a buzzard off a gut wagon. Do “Goodfellas” and “Scarface” ring a bell?
These movies and millions like them have infiltrated into the realm of TV and are brought across the threshold of our homes and have invaded our privacy.
Not only the movies, but there is a vast number of so called stand-up comedians whose routines are anything but funny as they are peppered with a wide range of vulgarities. Is this really called entertainment?
But this article is not about the flagrant obscene issues that I just mentioned. I believe that both you and I and most people have basically the same standards of decency and morals, so I do not need to address them.
What I have identified as obscene is different. It is not as obvious as blatant swearing, sex and violence. It’s a lot more subtle than that.
Consider this for obscene:
The 30-year-old Seahawks quarterback has just been awarded a 4-year contract along with endorsements equaling $175 million. That equates to $43,750,000 a year or $2,734,000 per game. A football game is 120 minutes long. He makes $22,786 per minute. And he only plays an average of 25 minutes per game. That’s obscene! Totally obscene! No sports figure on the wonderful earth is worth $22,786 a minute! The average bloke will never see $45,000 per year. He makes that in 2 minutes. Obscene! I wonder if he tithes. I would doubt it.
Consider this for obscene:
I’m sure that everybody knows the name Joey Chestnut. He’s nationally known for his athletic prowess. He is the reigning world champion Hot Dog eating machine. He earned his title by eating 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes. Now that’s really obscene! Burp! And I don’t think you can really call it eating.
The human stomach is the size of a fist. A hot dog is the size of a fist. Do the math. Can you imagine anyone in their right mind abusing their bodies like that? By gorging himself on 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes, he consumed 22,000 calories, 24,000mg of sodium and a cholesterol intake of 2,436mg. The average is 188 per day.
Some of the toxic health risks involved in competitive eating are stomach perforations, water intoxication, aspiration (vomiting or food in the lungs), deadly pneumonia, jaw fracture, indigestion, stomach paralysis, gastro paresis, intractable nausea…for these last two, there is no cure.
Consider this for obscene:
In the mail this last week I received an invitation to apply for a Capital One charge card. Being a retired ad man, I usually look through just about all of the mail that comes to our address as I am interested in the production techniques, how well it is written, graphics and quality of the piece represented and such. As I was perusing each piece, I came across a simple b/w piece which contained the application terms. I was aghast when I read the interest rates presented in big bold print. They listed interest rates from 18% to 25.24% Now that kind of interest rate is absolutely positively obscene! Banks and lending institutions pay us from a half of a percent maybe up to two percent for using our money.
We have a credit card and use it all the time. However, our bill is paid in full each month and we have never paid an interest charge. I would suspect that the rate being charged by our credit card company is similar to Capital One’s but I have never seen the rates published like that before.
How can anybody ever get out of debt? I read that the average credit card debt per card holder was $6,000, that’s $125 per month of interest payment only! I know of people that have maxed out 2 and 3 credit cards. They will never be able to pay off the debt…ever! Just imagine, if you owed $20,000 on a credit card, at 25% interest, your monthly interest-only payment would be $417. OMG. I can’t imagine how people can run up such large debts. Obviously they are not very smart or have little or no skill at all with money management and need desperately to reign in on their spending habits.
Consider this for obscene:
Have you ever heard of a Monster Cookie? They are absolutely positively obscene! They are like having 3 cookies in one. These huge thick chocolate gut bomb, chewy monsters are jammed full of lip smacking, weight gaining, belly busting, belt stretching ingredients like butter and lots of it, brown sugar, creamy peanut butter, white flour, quick oats, chocolate chips and M&M candies. All of which stick to your hips forever. And to top it off, you can substitute Reese’s pieces instead of the M&M’s. Now who would ever do something like that? Or you could just add it to the concoction to begin with.
Each “serving sized” cookie contains 330 calories. Folks, these cookies are NOT made to be serving size. Anybody that makes or eats one of these succulent monsters hasn’t the foggiest idea or concept of what a serving size is. If you want to rid yourself of the calories from a “serving size” cookie, you need 276 minutes of non-stop walking or 114 minutes of jogging. WeightWatchers does not include these cookies in their program.
Consider this for obscene:
I was at the stop light on Bridge Street last week by the bank across the street from the post office. Strolling down the sidewalk was apparently a husband with a dog on a leash and his wife was pushing a stroller with a small child in it. The dog stopped to poop. When the dog finished, the man walked over and with his fingers, he picked up the dog poop and put it in a plastic bag and then put it into his pocket. Yuck! Now that’s obscene! No…not obscene, it’s gross!