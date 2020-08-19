Last year at this time, I was gadding about China with my wife (Yabing), joined for much of it by her son (Anzhi) and our nephew (Kazuhiro). If that sounds like a bit of an odd combination, my wife’s twin sister lives in Japan, and although she (his mother) grew up in China, Kazuhiro’s second language is English - fairly standard for Japan - not Chinese. Japan does share the use of Chinese hansi characters (“kanji’ being the Japanese reference thereto), so most of that was easy for him. However, for daily interactions, Kazuhiro required a translator, just as I do. At least he blended in a bit better than I, my slightly greying blondish hair and blue eyes being a clear flag everywhere I went. Sometimes, almost a homing beacon.
“Laowai” is the Mandarin Chinese word for foreigner, at least the more polite one available. Others, translated as “pale ghost”, “hairy barbarian” or “foreign devil” are occasionally used, albeit not as openly. The government, recognizing the need for tourism, has a general program requiring foreigners to be treated kindly, as part of a national image-conscious effort. As I’ve noted in previous columns, great efforts have been put into such Western amenities as seated-style toilets and food handling practices, at least in places foreigners are allowed to stay. Hotel rooms often had glass partitions between the sleeping area and bathroom, but usually a curtain was provided; and the small items, such as slippers, toothbrushes, combs and soap were always available. Depending on where we were and how long we stayed, our accommodations ranged from one-star to four or five stars, the latter usually being an international chain.
The one-star version, in central Chengdu, was inexpensive enough to be graced by travelling Buddhist monks, both red-hat and yellow-hat, although I never saw them together. We spent quite a bit of time there, it being available, open to foreigners, and inexpensive. We were in easy walking distance of many restaurants, an open marketplace full of traditional vendors, and a Wal-Mart, which is considered a luxurious place in China. Yes, I checked it out. Dozens of employees there were busy dusting shelves and merchandise for presentation; a bulk foods section included live turtles (now more than just a breakfast food); and there was only one of the dozen or so checkout lanes attended, so I had to wait in line. Plastic carrying bags are optional, meaning there was a slight charge. Other morning ventures included a tai chi class in session at an exercise park, watching vendors set up stalls, and occasionally running into a fellow laowai, this one being a British ex-pat.
There is a large park in Chengdu dedicated to a famous Tang-era poet, Du Fu (sometimes seen as Du Pu or even Tu Pu). The rock walls of the walking paths are lined with large metal plaques depicting many of his more famous poems, the gardens are a massive penjing (the Chinese version of bonsai) exhibit, and a museum near the poet’s original home displays a variety of items. There is a shop to purchase such items as brushes and scrolls, and here I was approached by a boy of perhaps twelve, with a clear English “hello”. As it turned out, he was a student at an international school, and picking me out of the crowd (easy target), assumed I spoke English. This ultimately resulted in a photo-op, his parents using their cell phone to capture the moment, as their one child shook hands with a laowai. A virtually identical scenario would play out over a week later at the Panda Breeding Center in Xindu, a bit north of Chengdu. Perhaps parents whose children attend international schools troll the obvious tourist hot-spots for the opportunity. I have been told that I could make a living providing private English tutoring in China.
Perhaps one of the more interesting situations came on our way back to Chongqing from Wulingshan Forest National Park. Stopping for lunch in a somewhat small (by Chinese standards) city of Fuling, we parked the car in the shade across the street from the restaurant. Upon my exiting the vehicle, a local pointed excitedly, and I heard the familiar “Laowai!” This not being a city visited often by outsiders, I may well have been the first person with blond hair and blue eyes he’d ever seen somewhere besides television or movies. He insisted on a photo-op to prove his bravery to his friends. When my wife pointed out that Kazuhiro was also a laowai from Japan, the local simply retorted to effect “yes, but HE looks like we do”. This, folks, is as close as I’ll ever likely get to having paparazzi following my every move. Even if I could run, I certainly cannot hide in China.
While our August trip last year meant I missed the Steele County Free Fair, I looked forward to this summer’s event. So, now that’s two in a row, my having attended every other one since moving here in 1986. However, my travels last year certainly brought me plenty of great food experiences, to be expounded upon in a later column. But not next month, September - that’s time for another batch of “Cull of the Wild” stories.