Looking both backwards & forwards by acting like a Janus, I’ll use this space to cover a few questions and peer/grope into the future, albeit without the aid of professional fortune tellers, because well-done mediums are rare. First, however, thanks to all those who have commented, complimented or complained about my writing. I was never in it for the money, so I’ve managed to maintain that aspect quite easily.
Regarding titles that may be more lengthy or punny than needed for more serious subject matter, there are two purposes of any column title. One: to fill the space at the top of the article itself, somewhat of an editorial decision. I typically provide 23 to 27 KB per month, per my computer’s measurements. How wide & deep that goes is above my pay grade---which, in fact, almost everything else is as well. Newspaper staff has added on at least twice. Two: to catch your attention, much the same way as lipstick & perfume might work for a woman. The Owatonna People’s Press is not a tabloid, so that means relatively mundane lead-ins rather than lead-ons. Since at least one column showed up on somebody’s Facebook page (other than my own), I have been read & spread. I’ll take that as a compliment.
I am happy to see that the referendum for a new high school passed, although I cannot gauge how much my opinion had an effect. That was, in fact, the column I saw on social media via someone else’s post. The vehicle used for the metaphorical “repairs versus new” diatribe, however, didn’t make it past the first of October. Perhaps that was therefore a bit prophetic. I’m now driving a much newer vehicle, albeit purchased on credit and now part of my monthly outflow.
Other kudos showed up at an Owatonna Arts Center function, with someone asking about whether there will be more items of note from China travels. I am happy to say “Yes” to that, because we spent three weeks over there in August. If you think it was hot here, try Chongqing, where the temp got up to at least 40 degrees---Celsius. That translates to over 100F on our thermometers, although it remains significantly UNDER the spiciness level of the food there. So you can expect a column regarding food, one mostly about tea, and another just some of my observations. It was easy to find a Chinese-style restaurant all the time…
On the general topic of the Far East, there have been a few questions regarding my interest in traditional martial arts of the Orient, of which I practice a few. Very touchy subject, in that there remains significant enmity among the ethnic groups---a quick review of history should explain some of that---and an unfortunate amount of cultural jingoism as a result. Sooner or later, however, we can look into some aspects in depth. I will state that what I’ve seen “there” versus “here” has some interesting differences. The flashy uniforms and oversized trophies of the American versions are anathema to what I experienced in Japan and China, where many of my practiced arts have their most direct roots. As is true for restaurants world-wide, the most commonly seen ones aren’t always the best ones. That statement alone might field some animosity from the money-makers.
Of course I will still be able to come up with enough stories for another autumn classic, my “Cull of the Wild” column. As usual I will not use names, so continue feel free regarding sharing your own misadventures. Aside from shopping for groceries, I can often be found with my wife having coffee & bagels Saturday mornings. Remember, we all learn collectively from others’ woes, so don’t hold back.
It has also been noticed that I haven’t stepped deeply into serious political frays. It has been said that politics is the second oldest profession---closely related to the first---and 2020 could be a site for sore ayes. Since one can easily find certain trends in Shakespeare’s plays or the Greek Tragedies, it might be simpler to produce for your perusal bits of wisdom from others before us. Yes, a column of quotations is seriously in the works. Again, collective wisdom is there for a reason. Why by-line new when you can borrow?
Although you likely pick up this column on the third Thursday of January, it was completed prior to actually entering the New Year. I prefer this rather than stereo-typing it on NYE or shortly after. There are better things to do. Forty years ago (NYE 1979-going-into-1980) I worked the first, or “midnight shift” (11:00 pm to 7:00 am) as a drill operator in a taconite mining operation in northeastern Minnesota, near my home town. Five years later I was prepping for a move from Duluth to the Twin Cities; another five (1989), happily ensconced in Owatonna. For the “Y2K” (1999) I was spending it in my current home, the first NYE after being re-singled. The past eighteen celebrations have been here with my wife, Yabing. I am certainly not looking for anything unsettling.
This being a family newspaper, I have to avoid anything “blue”. Three out of four ain’t bad though. I’ll be here every third Thursday, barring a meteor strike. Then all bets are off. On the subject of betting, however, I do predict the Minnesota Vikings will not win the Super Bowl this year…