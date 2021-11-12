To the editor,
The Steele County Historical Society staff and board of directors thank the community for the overwhelming public support of the Halloween activity, “A Haunting We Will Go” at the Village of Yesteryear, Saturday, October 30th. More than 2,500 children and adults celebrated Halloween fun with warm weather that made for perfect conditions.
SCHS also thanks the event sponsors Taste of the Big Apple, Curt’s Truck and Diesel and Verizon Wireless World who offered their financial support to make this a free, community event along with food products from Cash Wise Foods.
MaryAnne Higgins
Steele County Historical Society
Volunteer, Tour, and Event Coordinator