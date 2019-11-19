To the editor:
I recently wrote a letter regarding the recent school shooting in California.
While such tragedies are horrible and demonstrate the very worst in human behavior, my opinion of what justice being served would look like in the matter was harsh and not well thought out. I am neither the judge nor the jury and while everyone is entitled to their opinions, not all opinions need to be publicly expressed and I apologize for any offense other readers may have taken to my ending statement.
I assure you that was not my intent. I did not take into consideration the feelings of my family or my community, and it is a mistake I will be sure not to make again.
Jon Munch
Owatonna