To the editor:
“Teachers Teach.” If I heard that once, I heard it a 100 times, and never more so than in the days leading up to the bond vote this past year for the new high school. There were many citizens who passionately expressed the significance of that statement (Teachers Teach), and in doing so acknowledged the importance of our educators and support personnel, and the programs they manage, which spreads the gamut from technical/agricultural/industrial teachings, to math, language and the sciences, as well as the arts, music, and drama programs we hold dear.
While I’d like to believe I’ve always appreciated the individuals that hold these positions and the important work they do, the events of the past several years have strengthened my belief in that. Teacher DO teach, and in many instances, they help teach our students a lot more than what they were hired to do.
This coming November, we have the opportunity to validate our support for these teachers and their programs by passing both of the Owatonna school district levy questions which will serve to reaffirm our commitment to renew and reinvest in the people and programs in our district. This is our chance to help teachers teach.
If voters do not approve the two ballot questions, the district will face a total of at least $8.5 million in budget cuts from 2020-21 through 2022-23, resulting in class size increases through teacher layoffs, cuts to school and district support services, and cuts to academics, activities, athletic and music programs. Our district’s current levy, which was passed in 2013, is set to expire at the end of this school year, so our time to act is now.
The first levy question on this year’s ballot provides critical funding for classrooms, instruction and other operating costs and is a straight renewal of our district's existing operating levy. The passing of the second levy question would enable the district to maintain quality programming and activities, appropriate class sizes and career-technical education programs, while also providing financial stability for the next decade. Approval of question two would result in essentially a phased-in tax increase that wouldn’t be implemented until 2022 and 2025. It’s important to note that Question 2 is contingent and can only pass if voters approve Question 1.
Please join me on Nov. 3 by voting YES & YES thus helping to continue to allow our Teachers to Teach.
Matt Kottke
Owatonna