Have you ever experienced numbness and tingling of your fingers while sleeping in the middle of the night? Did you then shake your hand to wake it back up?
This is a very common scenario in patients with carpal tunnel syndrome, the most common form of nerve entrapment. Entrapment refers to a nerve that gets pinched or squeezed in the body. Since nerves are very sensitive to changes in pressure, this pinching is what leads to the development of symptoms. In the case of carpal tunnel syndrome, the nerve that gets affected is the called the median nerve, and it gets squeezed at the wrist in a tight space called the carpal tunnel. The space is formed by wrist bones on three sides, and then a very thick and strong ligament that runs over the top. This tight space contains the median nerve as well as 9 different tendons that control the movement of the thumb and fingers.
The symptoms that result from the median nerve getting pinched are related to the normal functions of the nerve. This nerve gives sensation to the fingers including the thumb, index, middle, and part of the ring finger. It also helps control the strong muscles of the thumb that are so important for gripping and pinching functions of the hand. The most common symptom of all is numbness and tingling that occurs in the hand while sleeping at night.
This can occur during the day as well during certain activities such as gripping a steering wheel, holding a phone, or any activity that requires the wrist to be in a bent position. Other patients will experience a burning sensation or electrical type of pain, and many will also notice clumsiness of the hands. This may be first noticed as having difficulty with fine motor skills such as using small objects or tools, or even buttoning a shirt. Sometimes the muscles of the hand can weaken and you may notice that you start dropping things.
These symptoms typically start gradually, and are usually worse at nighttime when sleeping or when first waking up in the morning. This is due to the fact that we sleep with our wrists bent forward, which happens to be the wrist position that causes the highest pressure in the carpal tunnel. This high pressure causes significant irritation of the median nerve throughout the night while sleeping. This also explains why the first line of treatment for carpal tunnel syndrome is to wear a special splint or brace that keeps the wrist in a straight position all night to prevent the wrist from bending.
When someone is first diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome, we start by trying to identify which activities seem to make the symptoms worse. Avoiding those specific triggers can be an easy and effective way to manage symptoms, but sometimes this is not possible if those things include someone’s occupation or favorite hobby. In those situations, a splint or brace is recommended to be worn while sleeping to help keep the wrist in a straight, or neutral position. This helps keep the nerve from being being squeezed further, and can help control those symptoms if started in the early stages of carpal tunnel syndrome. However, in more severe forms of the disease, this alone may not be enough. The next option is to perform a corticosteroid (“cortisone”) injection into the carpal tunnel space. This anti-inflammatory medication has been shown to be an effective way to alleviate symptoms, and sometimes even prevent the need for future surgery. When none of the above treatments help provide relief, then surgery is the next option.
Surgery involves cutting and releasing the thick ligament that runs directly on top of the nerve. By cutting the ligament, the pressure can be fully released and the nerve can return to near normal function in the vast majority of patients if treatment is started early enough. However, in longstanding cases of carpal tunnel syndrome, it is possible to have long term nerve damage that will not recover even with appropriate treatment. This is why early diagnosis and treatment is very important.
We don’t always know what exactly causes carpal tunnel syndrome in most patients, but there are some factors that may increase the risk, especially certain occupations that involve use of vibrating tools or repetitive motions of the wrist and fingers. Women are at an increased risk compared to men, and certain conditions such as diabetes, thyroid disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and obesity have also been identified as factors leading to a higher risk.
If you have been experiencing consistent numbness and tingling in your fingers, please go get evaluated by a health care professional. As mentioned above, early diagnosis and treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome is important to prevent any long term damage of the median nerve.