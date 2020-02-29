I read fellow columnist, Al Smith’s last editorial contribution on the Super Bowl halftime show with much laughter. I appreciated his vivid descriptors of the event as seen through his eyes. This column will be my attempt to convey the thoughts that occurred to me as I read it, not having witnessed the event firsthand. It is in no way intended to dispute Al’s viewpoint or defend the performance. It merely takes it in another direction.
When Mr. Smith discussed the performers “private parts were barely covered” my first thought was “sounds like Madonna.” Madonna was one of the first performers to push the boundaries of what some would label “decency” at the time. She had quite a lot of pushback from the Catholic Church with some of the imagery used in her videos. At the time, many labeled her a whore or indecent. As a young adult at the time, I remember thinking of the double standard. Men could grab their crotches, but not Madonna? And why not? Because some older person had in their head an image of decency that he or she decided was the standard. I applaud Madonna. She made vast amounts of money, which is what the world told us was success, by pushing the envelope.
One of the older people at the time was Tipper Gore. Al Gore’s wife was a good, Bible-toting Christian who was going to rid the entertainment world of devil worshippers. While Madonna was not on her list of those (save for her use of “explicit language”), Motley Crue and other metal bands certainly were. She managed to get warning labels put on recordings so that parents could be made aware of what their kids were listening to. I guess she felt that parents needed the government’s help to parent. I imagine if burning at the stake were still a thing, several of those bands would’ve been toast, so to speak.
Back to the Super Bowl entertainment: this isn’t the first controversial halftime show either. Let’s not forget the year that Janet Jackson had a “wardrobe malfunction” and her breast fell out for all to see. Last year, Justin Timberlake did an entertaining, controversy-free performance as I recall. Some halftime shows have been political statements. I prefer controversy sometimes. If I am watching with my kids or grandkids, then I am always having a discussion with them about imagery or talking to them about differing beliefs. Controversy is a great discussion starter.
When I was growing up, women were pictured as needy and roles for women showed them as traditional with few exceptions. If there was a strong female involved, she often had a male character to protect her. Thanks to Madonna and women like her, my daughter grew up with strong female role models. Without the Madonnas, the recent Captain Marvel character would probably still be a man. Girls finally get to see images and stories of themselves as strong and leaders with endless possibilities.
Al’s column made me realize that in the last century, there has been controversy over “decency” standards almost constantly. Flapper dresses in the 20’s, prohibition, Elvis and his music and dance, James Dean, to Kill a Mockingbird, the drug culture of the 60’s and Woodstock, bra burning, and gangster rap to name a few. Ice T’s “Cop Killer” raised all kinds of ruckus. The question always becomes “whose measure of decency?” If you ask my son about art, he will tell you that ballet is indecent because “you can see men’s private parts” (he used the more explicit term) and that the ancient nude works of sculpture are “ew.”
I understand completely what Al is saying. The culture has become a coarse, grating thing where pornography can be considered art. But as with book burning in the recent past, we now have people who want to remove what were always considered literary works of art simply because their historical language is “offensive.” Gone with the Wind, a cinematic epic, is offensive but watching uncensored sex scenes isn’t. That’s another of those relative terms.
I don’t want someone else to censor what I do, whether they consider it offensive or not. And I’ve always been that person. When my kids were growing up, it was expected that they were taught in grade school that police and teachers are our friends and good. But that blanket statement simply isn’t always true. In California in the mid-1980’s, there was a guy dressed as a state patrol pulling women over and killing them. There are corrupt cops. But, there are also plenty of decent cops who want to serve and protect. There are teachers who are predators and female teachers “in love” with their young students. As well as so many more great teachers. Any time humans are involved, there will be good and bad in every profession. Decency is one of those highly grey areas in life. I have never wanted the Tipper Gores of this world deciding the standard.