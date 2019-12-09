To each of you: special holiday greetings from all of us in the City of Medford! Many of our residents took advantage of some of the nice weather days and have really decorated their homes. Music is playing during the day in downtown Medford with each of the stores sharing season’s greetings as you walk in with their holiday promotions.
The CJs grocery store is now transformed into a winter wonderland! Fresh Christmas trees, greens and centerpieces for your holiday party tables are still available. Tammy and son, Spencer, are ready to help you in your selection. (If you do not find anyone at the store, check in with Jeri at Glitzy Fashions, she can help.)
There is still time to visit Santa at the UltraOutlets of Minnesota & More on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 15 and 22. He is there on the north side from noon to 3 p.m. with his elves. Several hundred families have already visited sharing their wish lists and taking multi-generational photos with Santa. The youngest was almost a month old to a dear woman in her 90s — all with a Christmas story to share and making new memories this holiday season.
Of course, the 23 stores at the UltraOutlets have great merchandise for anyone in your family. Do stop by to take advantage of their sales as you finish your own holiday lists.
The city has major projects that originated during the year and will continue into 2020.
The new residential development of the old football field should be commencing next spring. The first 16-unit apartment complex designed for individuals about 50 years of age-will have groundbreaking with the spring thaw. Spacious size with high-end finishes and appliances with a garage built for this special demographic will free up some housing stock in the community. This is the first phase of the project consisting of several managed apartment buildings, town homes and approximately nine individual residential lots that are adjacent to the Bluffview Addition, a project that constructed over a number of years.
Early next year, the council will be reviewing engineering plans for the Main Street/Count /Road 45 street project, which includes replacement of the original water main. Data collection and community input has taken place since late summer. Next, decisions on the street’s driving and parking lanes and amenities will be determined during the winter months.
Our wastewater plant expansion and potential regionalization with Faribault will continue well into the new year, This proposed regionalization requires extensive engineering study for that community’s future growth opportunities. All requiring more time! In the meantime, we are conscious of our capacity and our own growth both in the short term and in the future.
The need of a new municipal building is still a topic. Where this fits into our overall capital, plans after the above two projects and our general maintenance updates is a project that continues into these next few years!
2020 will not be dull! Recalling many area plans with vision statements and projects around this 2020 year; now, requires us to also review our own strategic goals with our financial and capital plans early in the new year. Housing, economic development and the amenities of parks and trails are certain to be continual topics for discussion. It is a great time to be living, working or owning a business in Medford! May your new year, too, be full of opportunity!