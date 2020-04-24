This contributor is testimony to the F-grade in Environmental/Energy science, that I gave in my public input to the OSB (Owatonna School Board) Feb. 24.
An F-grade because although the contributor acknowledges, “The more a person looks into climate change the more we realize just how complex our climate is”, he goes on to look at one factor at a time.
One factor at a time analysis of interacting factors will give you no answer or worse, the wrong answer. Although carbon dioxide is only one of the greenhouse gases involved in the “Greenhouse Effect”, there is a wrong answer, wrong answer, from William Happer, a 90-some-year-old Princeton University professor. “His findings; increased levels (of CO2) are beneficial to life on earth.”
Increased levels of CO2 are only beneficial to plant life on earth if corresponding temperature and rainfall conditions also exist; there are no plants growing in the Sahara Desert or at the North Pole. Worse, increased levels of CO2 are detrimental to animal life; particularly since the Increased levels of CO2 cause decreased levels of oxygen in the atmosphere; As is shown in the most basic combustion equation:
CH4 (methane) + 2O2 = ENERGY + CO2 + 2H2O (water)
Denialism to climate change is the initial response to our addiction to fossil fuels. I’m remembering a president saying we’re addicted to oil, the main fossil fuel of today. Yes, fossil fuel is what has driven the Industrial Revolution and the economy of today is based on oil. With that said the coronavirus virtually shutting down the economy has given us an opportunity for some Education, particularly Adult Education.
My suggestions to confronting Climate Change Denialism and improving our F-grade in Environmental/Energy science are to watch, for Environmental/Energy science education starters;
• Iowa Public TV (IPTV) Wed, 22 “Climate Change – The Facts”
• Iowa Public TV Wed, 22 “Ozone Hole: How We Saved the Planet”
• Iowa Public TV Wed, 22 “Independent Lens: The Hottest August”
• Iowa Public TV Mon, 20 “Pacific Heartbeat: Anote’s Ark”
• Twin Cities Public TV (tpt2) “Richard Alley’s Climate Adventure”
• Twin Cities Public TV (tpt2) “The Cost of Climate Change in Minnesota”
• Twin Cities Public TV (tpt2) ATOH’s (Ask This Old House) visit to Germany
I encourage everyone to become a member of both IPTV and tpt 2.
For those that read books, here are some books to read, for Environmental/Energy science education starters;
• The Uninhabitable Earth / Life After Warming By David Wallace-Wells copyright 2019
P 3-4 “It is worse, much worse than you think. The slowness of climate change is a fairy tale, perhaps as pernicious as the one that says it isn’t happening at all, and comes to us bundled with several others in an anthology of comforting delusions: that global warming is an Arctic saga, unfolding remotely; that it is strictly a matter of sea level and coastlines, not an enveloping crisis sparing no place and leaving no life undeformed; that it is a crisis of the “natural” world, not the human one; that those two are distinct, and that we live today somehow outside or beyond or at the very least defended against nature, not inescapably within and literally overwhelmed by it; that wealth can be a shield against the ravages of warming; that the burning of fossil fuels is the price of continued economic growth; that growth, and the technology it produces, will allow us to engineer our way out of environmental disaster; that there is an analogue to the scale or scope of this threat, in the long span of human history, that might give us confidence in staring it down.
None of this is true…
• The Ice at the End of the World / An Epic Journey into Greenland’s Buried Past and Our Perilous Future by Jon Gertner copyright 2019
P xiv-xv The IceBridge program had come into existence at a moment when the world’s ice was melting at an astonishing rate. Our planes instruments would measure how much the glaciers in Greenland had thinned from previous years, but the trend was already becoming obvious. On average, nearly 300 billion tons of ice and water were lost from Greenland every year, and the pace appeared to be accelerating. Yet it was also true that hundreds of billions of tons meant almost nothing in the vast expanse of the Arctic. The ice covering Greenland, known as the Greenland iice sheet, is about 1,500 miles long and almost 700 miles wide, comprising an area of 660,000 square miles; it is comprised of nearly three quadrillion—that is, 3,000,000,000,000,000—tons of ice. In some places, it runs to a depth of two miles. And so the larger concern, at least as I saw it, was not what was happening in Greenland in 2015, or even in 2015 or even what might take place five or ten years hence. It was the idea that something had been set in motion, something immense and catastrophic that could not be easily stopped.
P xvii Greenland is the world’s largest island—about five times the size of California, and about three times the size of Texas. Just over 80 percent of the land is covered by the central ice sheet…Only Antarctica, on the opposite end of the globe (and, technically, not a country) is more barren, and only Antarctica has more ice.
P xix Thirty years ago, in his book Arctic Dreams, the writer Barry Lopez put forward the notion that “as temperate-zone people, we have long been ill-disposed toward deserts and expanses of tundra and ice. They have been wastelands for us; historically we have not cared at all what happened in them or to them.” Lopez predicted, however, that the value of these places would one day “prove to be inestimable.” To a fair degree, this book picks up on his observation and asks whether that moment has now arrived.