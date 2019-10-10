Owatonna, MN (55060)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing for the afternoon. High 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.