We are born with the amazing ability to know exactly how much we need to eat and drink to grow and be the right size for us. From the moment we are born we have this wisdom. We are able to express these needs to our loved ones through our hunger and fullness cues. If you watch a newborn closely, you will see they start to suck on their hands, root around, pull in their arms and legs, or start to fuss or cry when they are hungry. When they are full they pull away from the bottle or breast, turn their heads, or fall asleep. They are attuned to the needs of their bodies.
Unfortunately, this internal connection often gets disconnected. For some it can happen when they are babies if parents feed by the clock versus following the babies’ cues. For some it happens when they are little kids and are pressured to clean their plates, drink all their milk, or eat their veggies. For some it happens when they are children or teenagers and they get the message their body doesn’t fit the cultural ideal and they begin their first weight loss diet. And so on and so on. The disconnection from this internal wisdom happens in a million different ways.
So what happens when this internal connection is lost? When we start eating based on external factors or rules, we lose trust with our bodies. We misread hunger and fullness cues or maybe ignore them altogether. For those who disconnect through intentional weight loss diets, there is a long list of negative physical, social and mental risk factors, such as a decreased metabolism, increased binges and cravings, increased risk of premature death and heart disease, increased risk of eating disorders, and the erosion of confidence and self-trust, to name a few. Disconnecting from our internal wisdom has costs.
Our bodies are amazing, but diet culture pits us against them. We are made to think our bodies are not good enough and our worth is connected to how we look. Christy Harrison, MPH, RD, CEDS, a fellow anti-diet registered dietitian and Intuitive Eating Counselor, defines diet culture as “a system of beliefs that:
- worships thinness and equates it to health and moral virtue, which means you can spend your whole life thinking you’re irreparably broken just because you don’t look like the impossibly thin ‘ideal.’
- promotes weight loss as a means of attaining higher status, which means you feel compelled to spend a massive amount of time, energy, and money trying to shrink your body, even though the research is very clear that almost no one can sustain intentional weight loss for more than a few years.
- demonizes certain ways of eating while elevating others, which means you’re forced to be hyper-vigilant about your eating, ashamed of making certain food choices, and distracted from your pleasure, your purpose, and your power.
- oppresses people who don’t match up with its supposed picture of “health,” which disproportionately harms women, femmes, trans folks, people in larger bodies, people of color, and people with disabilities, damaging both their mental and physical health.”
I see diet culture as the cage we were born in, but often have no idea it’s there. But here’s the secret, we have the key to unlock the cage and free ourselves from diet culture. It’s possible to reconnect with the inner wisdom we were born with. Intuitive Eating is defined as “a self-care eating framework” which takes us on a journey of recognizing the costs of dieting, bringing awareness to diet culture, making peace with food, honoring our hunger and fullness signals, and bringing joy back to our eating. Through Intuitive Eating we can harness the amazing ability we were all born with.
Sources and Resources
Intuitive Eating Website — https://www.intuitiveeating.org/
Christy Harrison’s Website — https://christyharrison.com/blog/what-is-diet-culture