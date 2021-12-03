With the next legislative session less than two months away, it’s feeling less and less likely that a special session will be held to distribute hero pay to the frontline workers who put themselves at risk to keep the public safe and healthy during the uncertainty of the pandemic, drought relief for farmers, and other matters.
Senate Republicans are ready to come back right now and get these things done. Recently we issued a hero pay proposal that includes $1,200 in bonus pay for nurses, first responders, corrections officers, long-term care workers and hospice providers. Our plan prioritizes the healthcare workers who donned PPE and cared for COVID-positive patients, first responders who doubled down on an already risky job when the work didn’t allow distancing or PPE, and hospice staff who were cared for Minnesotans when they were forced to be separated from their loved ones. As much as we would love to help more people, the reality is that we only have $250 million to work with.
We will continue to work with the governor, but publicity stunts like the Friday evening letter he released to the press a couple of weeks ago issuing a set of “take it or leave it” demands is unproductive and unhelpful. Stay tuned.
Make your voice heard about changes to state social studies standards
I’ve written before about the draft social studies standards being reviewed by the Minnesota Department of Education, at the direction of Gov. Tim Walz. It is a subject I’ve been contacted about frequently. The proposed changes have drawn significant criticism because they seem to be promoting a specific political worldview at the expense of serious, important historical events like the Revolutionary War, Civil War, the Holocaust and notable historical figures like George Washington.
In the most recent budget agreement, Republicans won a major concession when the governor agreed to delay implementing any new academic standards for two years. But we still must keep up the pressure, because efforts to adopt these standards are continuing behind the scenes.
Luckily, you can make your voice heard. Here’s how: the Department of Education is currently accepting public comments on the proposal to change and create new social studies standards. You can submit your comments here: education.mn.gov/MDE/about/rule/rule/k12social.
The public comment period closes on Jan. 14, 2022. You have a little bit of time, but I would encourage you to submit your comments sooner rather than later. I would also ask you to share this information with as many of your friends and family members as you can.