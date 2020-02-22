The beginning of a new year is a great time to reflect on the past and look ahead to all the future has to offer. In that spirit, we’d like to share some thoughts on the current state and the future of health care in our community.
Over the past 10 years, Mayo Clinic Health System in Owatonna and Owatonna Hospital Allina Health have partnered to deliver patient care at the health care campus on 26th Street. Working together has helped keep patients local and transition care to the Homestead Hospice Home and the Koda Living Center when appropriate. In December, the Owatonna Clinic and Owatonna Hospital boards met to discuss health care challenges and identify the health care needs in our community. We will continue to have discussions as we prepare for change and implement innovative ways to meet the needs of our patients.
To provide some background for this discussion, here’s a quick snapshot of our Mayo Clinic Health System – Owatonna practice and the patients we serve:
• We provide care to 45,000 unique patients at the clinic each year, with an annual total of 240,000 patient visits.
• Owatonna patients make up 63% of the 240,000 visits with Waseca, Faribault, Medford, Blooming Prairie, Ellendale, Claremont, Dodge Center, New Richland, West Concord and Albert Lea making up the balance of those visits.
• In addition to primary care, MCHS in Owatonna offers 18 other medical and surgical specialties staffed by physicians and advanced practice providers (APPs) such as nurse practitioners and physician assistants.
• We currently have 60 physicians and 25 APPs who care for an average of 4,600 patient visits per week.
• Our MCHS – Owatonna physicians staff the Allina Hospital Emergency Room and the hospitalist practice, plus interpret radiology tests.
• 340 nurses, laboratory, radiology, desk staff, and other ancillary staff support the day-to-day operation of the MCHS-Owatonna clinic and work closely with 68,000 Mayo Clinic colleagues.
Communities like ours all across the country are grappling with challenges and change in health care. The challenges are often related to difficulties in attracting and retaining health care professionals to live and work outside of metropolitan areas. As the current generation of physicians, nurses and other professionals retires, there are fewer new graduates coming to take their places. The shortage is particularly acute in the primary care areas: Family Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics. We are currently in the process of recruiting four additional Family Medicine physicians, but we know the competition will be intense. One way we are addressing the physician shortage is to move to a care team model, where physicians, APPs, nurses and other health professionals work together as a team, each contributing their unique skills to meet the patient’s needs. This reduces the length of time patients need to wait for care, as more team members are available to see them.
As the population continues to age and people are living longer, with more chronic conditions, we know that we will need to provide care in new ways. A dwindling supply of providers faced with an increased demand for services is a recipe for severe lack of access to health care unless we adapt our methods. Adding to this challenge are the changing expectations of today’s patients and consumers. In a world where there is instant access to information and services through mobile devices, healthcare has lagged behind in meeting patients’ expectations. Patients want to be able to access care wherever and whenever they need it, using simple, familiar technology like their cell phone or tablet. All of us at Mayo Clinic are committed to leading the transformation of health care in this digital age. Within the next decade, we envision a model of care where patients no longer face the barriers of geographic isolation, travel, time away from work, or long waiting times to receive care. We are hard at work developing new tools to make a video chat with your provider as simple as a Facetime chat with your grandkids; we are expanding our ability to offer medical care and monitoring in the home instead of the hospital. The possibilities of using technology to create better access to care are almost limitless, and we are excited to part of the organization that will lead the way.
“Change” is one of those words that can evoke many different reactions. But at its core, it just means the process of getting from where we are now to a future that is better. We are dedicated to building a future that preserves the best of our current practice (high quality care, compassionate staff, trusting relationships and a commitment to supporting our community) while adding new services and models of care that expand opportunities for all.
Over the coming months, we look forward to sharing more with community members. We hope to visit with civic groups, clubs, employers, senior groups, and anyone who has an interest in helping to shape the future of health care in Owatonna.
As always, we are grateful for the privilege of caring for the people of Owatonna and the surrounding area. Thank you for trusting us with your care.