”Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all the lands.”
— Psalm 100:1
”The first time I sang in the church choir, two hundred people changed their religion.”
— Fred Allen
Given my not-so-memorable experience in church choirs, it’s a wonder that I can sing anywhere in public without facing the wrath of Almighty God, the acrimony of archangels or, at the very least, the ire of the commonfolk hurling bushels of overripe fruit and vegetables in my general direction.
Yet, tempting the tempest, I sing on.
Who would have known that my early days of disrupting church worship services with my less-than-joyful noises would some day lead me sing on the stage at the Steele County Free Fair? But there it had led.
Bear with me on this one.
I am the first to confess that church choir was not a good experience for me when I was growing up. It’s not that I had a bad singing voice back in my knickerbocker days. Far from it. In fact, I sang pretty good, especially for a kid who couldn’t have cared less. Oh sure, I never would have made it as a member of one of those European boys choirs, with their blond-haired, blue-eyed Aryan look and their flutey little voices singing Christmas carols in Latin. Even so, I could stay on key — well, most of the time — and remember the words to most of the songs we sang. Plus, I cleaned up nice and looked decent enough in the little suit and bowtie that my mom made me wear to church on Sundays.
And it wasn’t that church music wasn’t a part of my life. It was. In fact, you could say that church music was a part of my family long before I came around and was, in essence, bred into me.
My mother’s father was a country preacher who pastored small churches in Kansas, Missouri and even Arkansas. And he loved old gospel music. But he was never sure how good the music would be when he moved into a little town. So he made sure that his children — he had six of them — knew how to sing and play the piano. It was as if he were building his own private choir just in case the locals sounded like a litter of kittens thrown into a sack with their tails tied together.
Mom got pretty good at singing and playing both the piano and organ. By the time she became an adult, she was the organist at my hometown church. And because of that, she met my father. Apparently, Dad spent most of his time in church ogling Mom when he was supposed to be singing the hymns, praying prayers and otherwise making peace with his god. They met, they wooed, they wed. And from there on out, their children — all eight of us — were destined to go to church and sing in the church choir.
So even as a kid, I could sing and had parents who took me to church on a regular basis. On paper, I was the perfect candidate for singing in the church choir. On paper. Too bad we didn’t sing on paper.
But beyond that faith history and beneath my angelic veneer lay a devilish little kid who really didn’t want to be in church choir if he didn’t have to be. Even as a child, I took seriously Martin Luther’s admonition, “Sin boldly that grace might abound.”
When I was supposed to be sitting still, I would fidget like I needed a quick exorcism. When I was supposed to be listening to the preacher tell me about my sin and iniquity, I would flirt with the little girls in the choir or draw funny pictures on the back on the church bulletin in hopes of getting the other kids to laugh.
And when I was supposed to be up front making a joyful noise unto the Lord with the rest of the choristers, most often I was making faces at joyless adults in the congregation. When we were singing “Jesus Loves Me, This I Know,” you could tell that half the congregation was thinking, “It’s a good thing Jesus loves you, kid, because the rest of us are having a tough time with it.”
What made matters worse was I had a twin brother who was equally as rambunctious as I and who was just as willing to disrupt the liturgy if it was good for a guffaw. In fact, at times it seemed like there was a contest between us to see who could be faster in making the preacher curse from the pulpit.
Things got so bad at one point that our director, Mrs. Terhune, told us that the church council had decided to change the name of the choir. The little kids always wore short white robes and were called “The Angel Choir.” Well, unless you count Lucifer and some of his fallen minions among the heavenly host, then there was very little to compare us to angels. So, she said, we would no longer be dubbed “Angels” and would be called by a moniker a little more fitting. She was lobbying “The Demon Seeds.”
Mrs. Terhune, whose face seemed fixed in a permanent scowl, had little sense of humor when it came to sacred things and, therefore, had little use for my brother and me. Apparently, she was not amused with the bathroom noises we made by putting our hands in our armpits and flapping like a duck. Reverence and rest rooms were not compatible as far as Mrs. Terhune was concerned.
And it didn’t help that when we did deign to sing, Jim and I sang at the top of our lungs. The opera singer Robert Merrill once said, “When in doubt, sing loud.” Jim and I took him seriously.
Mrs. Terhune frowned.
“The Bible says, ‘Be still, and know that I am God,’ “ Mrs. Terhune reminded us.
“Yeah,” we said, “but the guys who wrote that hadn’t heard us sing.”
She even went so far as to ask my mother if there was any way she would consider letting us drop out of choir or, perhaps, convert to another religion.
“I’m sure the Hindus could use some boys in their choirs,” she pleaded.
My mother — a god-fearing woman who wasn’t even sure what a Hindu was, let alone if they had a children’s choir — politely declined.
Then something odd happened. Over the years, I began to like singing — in choirs, on stage, even in my shower, much to the chagrin of my neighbors, who don’t much like it when I warble in the wee hours of the morning.
This year, I will again be emceeing the talent show at the Steele County Free Fair on Sunday afternoon, the closing day of the fair. And, while the judges retire to a private place to consider who they are going to award the prizes to, perhaps — just perhaps — I will be coaxed into singing a Sinatra song or two.
You’ve been warned.
So I invite you all to the fair if you want to see if I’ve improved over the years. You could show up at my shower to listen, but trust me, the fair is a better venue.