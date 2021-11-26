This is it! The big thankfulness day filled with an over fed bellies, lots of dishes to clean up, and an overload of football. I guess I need to think about the good smells: turkey baking, pumpkin pie, sage in the dressing … all the positives about Thanksgiving.
Probably the best of these positives is having family together. For me, that is a very big treat. That and the fact that I am too old to do all the cooking, table setting and clean up. Just so you know! That is my biggest plus in having children. They or their spouses are all good cooks!
I have not forgotten to be thankful for more important things than family and food. With all the rhetoric about the world going to hell in a handbag, this is the best and safest country in the world in which to live for the majority of us and if we are smart, we are contributing in some way to making that majority larger. I must have gotten appeals from a dozen worthy groups who will feed those less fortunate this Thanksgiving, or house and clothe them, help with illness, addictions, job training. Everything is covered so we need to pick where we can help, either with donations of time or money. These organizations contribute so much to making our country a better place.
During this weekend of celebration, we used to make Black Friday an affair. We would spend part of Thanksgiving reading the ads, making lists and drawing up an agenda. Someone was assigned to drive … Probably one of the guys who hated shopping. We would leave at 5 a.m. on Black Friday and shop three or four places and be ready for a big breakfast at IHOP, or some place similar, by 10. Somehow the whole gift thing took on a much more fun, if not frantic, air.
Now, of course, the retailers, in their grab for sales, have ruined that event with Black Friday appearing before Halloween to make it a senseless gesture. Does anyone pay any attention anymore? I don’t suppose they liked the huge crowds, some departure in deportment, needing extra help, even police protection occasionally. Maybe it does spread out the shopping time period?
I do not have the statistics, but it loses some of the camaraderie. I remember one woman running toward checkout with two carts more than full and people looking somewhat aghast. The person next to me said she had six children and we all understood and commiserated. People would look at your cart and ask, “Where did you get that?” and you would try to remember. I had visits with people in the long checkout lanes and found interesting things rejected on shelves as we proceeded forward. Someone decided that their spending was over limit or they had too many gifts for one person so, rather than give up line position, an article was just left on the nearest counter for me to find. My, my! Something else to be thankful for.
I can only hope that your Holidays are something to be thankful for or, at least, you have time to remember from the very best times.