I thought about writing about something else but there is not much when you are sequestered, let’s face it. I feel like we are going through the great flood of Noah’s days or the Black Plague of the 1800’s.
We are smarter and so much more aware, thanks to technology which is also why we are suffering as a global people. As I write this no one is in church on a Palm Sunday, yet Putin is calling on God. How life has changed!
I do not understand the whole toilet paper thing. This flu does not give you intestinal problems, folks! I understand shortages of masks, disinfectant, Kleenex, I guess, but who knew we would get to the place where a hostess gift would be a mega roll of toilet paper with a big red ribbon. The other day I was gifted with a beautiful mask that a group of my neighbors are making for our area. There are church groups and quilting groups gathering together in small groups to make masks for all who need them. My sewing friends have always had a larder full of material they hoped to get around to sewing into something and that something has arrived. I think we can be guaranteed that the fabric industry will do well after this pandemic as the sewers restock.
I was young during World War II but I remember the rationing of gas, meat, sugar, almost anything. I thank the grocery stores that adopt limits and have special hours for seniors. I remember that we saved twine (no scotch tape in those days). We also saved aluminum from the Wrigley gum wrapper. We didn’t have plastic to recycle or cardboard to save. A different era! We didn’t even have penicillin until it came off the battle field after the war! Now we have a gross of pharmaceuticals that kill a lot of germs but not COVID-19. Our bugs have eclipsed our ability to kill them! “They” told us this would happen.
So what are you doing to stay sane? Are you working or schooling from home? Are you home worried because your job is lost? Are you watching too much TV or reading books on line or playing games on your phone. I notice a lot of people dragging puzzles out of the attic or finding them on apps. It is a stretch to fill our days and I hope you have found a way to help.
If you have a mask and rubber gloves and are healthy, there is probably a volunteer job for you with a church calling to check on members, a senior needing food or you maybe able to help with a food shelf. Find your niche if you are not able to work from home! Our home owners association has organized a daily check for all our residents and we have a wonderful computer guru that sends us jokes daily to keep our spirits up.
Also, don’t forget to pray for those many who are not as fortunate, for those who serve on the front lines in hospitals, fire stations and police stations! If Putin can do it, so can you!