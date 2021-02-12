To the editor,
My thanks to Philip Heim in his Feb. 4 letter to the editor for backing up the information I had given on the history of voter fraud. I said "There were cases in every state". He said "these are the total cases of all 50 states."
I said that I went to check out "the history of election fraud." He said "some dating back over 20 years." So in fact we are in agreement.
It is a proven fact that there has been election fraud, and it wouldn't have to be widespread to affect the outcome of a presidential election. Only a few states electoral votes could make a difference.
I am not trying to just contest one election, I want voters to be vigilant in upcoming elections. I fear for the elections in years to come. And I am still a conservative member of the Republican Party and the platform it stands on.
Kathy Brown Dodds
Lonsdale