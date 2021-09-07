Many constituents have reached out to me in recent weeks to share their thoughts, questions, and frustrations as it relates to driver’s license exam wait times and the need for many to travel many miles to visit the nearest exam station.
When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit in early 2020, the Department of Vehicle Services (DVS) closed its in-person testing facilities. Later that year, they significantly consolidated the number of stations and reopened only 14 sites. These 14 sites were supposed to serve the entire state of Minnesota.
These closures created a series of logistical issues for Minnesotans that needed to obtain a driver’s license. The closures were especially felt in rural Minnesota where many of us had to drive hours to visit an open exam station.
Since then, DVS has been ordered to reopen all 93 exam stations statewide. To date, there are only 26 exam stations open to the public. Locations, hours and services are listed on the DVS locations page. DVS plans to reopen all 93 stations by Jan. 31, 2022.
The Legislature appropriated one-time funding to assist with the reopening process and I look forward to all 93 stations reopening by the end of January.
As you can imagine, hiring staff for 93 stations will require a large undertaking by DVS. If you or someone you know is interested in working at one of these stations, I encourage you to visit this website: mn.gov/mmb/careers.
As always, please do not hesitate to contact me to share any thoughts or concerns you may have. I can be reached by phone at 651-296-8237 or via email at rep.brian.daniels@house.mn.