Bill Parrish (Anthony Hopkins): It’s hard to let go, isn’t it?
Joe Black (Brad Pitt): Yes it is, Bill.
Parrish: Well, that’s life. What can I tell you?
— “Meet Joe Black”
I didn’t want to write this column. Well, I hoped there wouldn’t be occasion to write this column, and, then, when it became apparent a farewell would be in order, I wanted to slink away, but I’ve realized recently I need to be open, because people are interested, misperceptions are percolating, and — most importantly — myriad individuals need to be thanked publicly.
It’s a cardinal sin in journalism to bury the lede, so I won’t: I’m very fortunate a paper in Georgia threw me a lifeline, and I’ll be starting a new reporting position there next week after three years with the OPP. I pushed all my emotional chips into the middle of the table, and I lost, leaving me completely bankrupt. Like Gatsby, the ultimate dream seemed so close I “could hardly fail to grasp it,” but, unfortunately, there was no fairy tale ending — for him or me. In hindsight, I made a terribly foolish bet, but sometimes our emotions blind us to reality — or, as Paul Simon wrote in “The Boxer,” “A man hears what he wants to hear//and disregards the rest.”
If I were a stronger person, I’d pick myself up, dust myself off, and try to move forward, albeit with the slow, unsure steps of a man on the moon, but I’m mentally weak, so my only hope of picking up the pieces of my broken heart and shattered psyche is to start my life over again, far away, in a completely fresh location—to burn the ships, as Cortes did when he reached the New World.
In “The Sun Also Rises,” Ernest Hemingway wrote “You can’t get away from yourself by moving from one place to another,” and in all my prior moves, I was trying to prove him wrong. This time, though, I’m not trying to escape myself, but, rather, sad memories. As Nietzsche promulgated, “If you gaze long enough into an abyss, the abyss will gaze back into you,” so I need to look ahead, press forward, and start anew — or, as Tom Stoppard put it in “Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead,” “We cross our bridges when we come to them, and burn them behind us, with nothing to show for our progress except a memory of the smell of smoke, and a presumption that once our eyes watered.”
Enough about me, however; as a reporter, you’re never supposed to become part of the story, so, while I have a moment here, it’s incumbent upon me to express my gratitude to a litany of people.
First and foremost, I want to thank Jeffrey Jackson, the best editor a reporter could ask for: he provides you all the tools you need for your work, he’s available to help when you need it, and — perhaps just as critically — he stays out of your way when you’re doing your job adroitly. He’s also been incredibly supportive of my need to leave, even though it makes his job — and life — exponentially tougher, which says everything you need to know about his humanity.
It’s been my privilege to contribute to the award-winning sports section Jon Weisbrod puts together. He always placed me in positions to succeed — never asking me to cover sports where I’d reveal myself as a fool, like soccer, wrestling, or track — and he always thanked me for anything I provided. I’ve been consistently amazed by how he could write a handful of stories mere minutes before deadline — time seemed to melt away on those nights like Salvador Dali’s clocks — while I labored to complete just one piece under the tyranny of time.
While some have promulgated I got an unlucky break personally, there’s no question I’ve been extraordinarily lucky professionally in Owatonna.
I’m eternally grateful to all the members of the local arts community, especially Silvan Durben, the heart of the Owatonna Arts Center, who was always there for a quote when I called him a couple of hours before a deadline, had contact information for artists and musicians I needed to interview, and was willing to help me get photos I needed for pieces.
I must thank the coaches, who were willing to answer my inane inquiries even in the aftermath of devastating defeats, when I’m sure all they wanted to do was go home and hide under blankets.
On the education beat, virtually everyone, from superintendents, to administrators, to teachers, to students, has been more than cooperative. As a reporter, if you don’t have access, you have nothing. The fact that you all invited me into your classrooms and schools for stories and always found time to speak with me made my task infinitely easier. I can’t list all the names here, because I don’t have space — I have tried to reach out to as many of you individually as I could — but Jeff Elstad, Owatonna’s superintendent, warrants a special mention, because he’s set a tone of openness and accountability that permeates OPS. (He also reached across the professional reporter-subject divide this month to connect with me on a personal level when he learned of my crisis, which he, of course, was under no obligation to do. It’s no wonder “safe and caring community” is a core commitment of OPS, because Elstad embodies “caring.”)
In fact, myriad individuals have offered personal sympathies recently, not something you expect as a journalist, since we’re the “enemy of the people,” according to the president. I’m about as cynical as one can be, but the authentic concern that’s come my way from so many is genuinely moving.
Of course, no one deserves more thanks than you, the loyal readers, so many of whom have praised my work in person, via emails, over the phone, or through letters. Those compliments may have seemed minor to you, but I assure you, as someone with no self-confidence or self-esteem — who derives all his affirmation from the applause of others — your support has meant everything to me.
(Being confessional like this isn’t my personality, but Pulitzer Prize winner Red Smith said the key to writing a successful column was to “open a vein and bleed,” so here we are.)
I’ll miss you all, truly, but, as Curtis Vaughn, the character played by Ryan Reynolds in the sublime film “Mississippi Grind,” is wont to say when he’s about to leave (yet another) town: “It’s Machu Picchu time.”