We were sitting around the other night waiting for the ribs to fall off the bones and having a little wine. Well, wine and I don’t get along, but I was into the conversation when the Girl Scouts came up.
It is that time again and here in Arizona where solicitors are not welcome in neighborhoods, the girls sell at the supermarkets. I think they must do very well as who doesn’t like Girl Scout cookies? It’s got to be all-American like Mother and apple pie! There is, after all, something for everyone’s taste. Several of us are dedicated to Somoas which raised the question of wine pairing.
You read that right! Wine pairing! This is some kind of fancy way to determine what to drink with what. My level of education in this regard is pairing white wine with white meat and red wine with red meat — a very simplified approach as any wine connoisseur will tell you.
So, when one of the younger people in the group looked up wine pairing with Girl Scout cookies, by George! There are indeed these things to be found on the internet! Good grief! We are now being told what to drink with our cookies (the consumable kind. I still don’t know what the computer kind of cookies are!)
Speaking of the computer, I very nearly fell for a scam recently. I had already lost a bit on a product which never showed up after I ordered it on a game advertisement. Live and learn! But this latest was due to following instructions on the instruction sheet to join a new machine to my internet.
Apparently I got hacked trying to contact the company’s customer help department or they were hacked. This has not been determined as far as I know. Anyway, the fellow, with broken English, wanted me to buy a card to pay for the help he would give me and when I learned he wanted a $100 or $200 card, it finally dawned on me. I had already paid for the machine.
A friend looked the process up on YouTube and it was slick to complete the job. Slicker than my Hacker friend!
This seems to be a column of bits and pieces so I’ll add a bit more I have learned on the subject of scams. Living in an older community means you are preyed on constantly about taxes (remember, the IRS never calls you), about selling your home, about bailing your grandson out of jail (in a strange country, no less) and about the state of your credit as just a few. Most of us are so sure that we would never fall for a scam but it happens to us when we have fears, aches and pains and doubts. It happens to sensible people all the time. I say this so you will check with someone you trust before sending money in any form to anyone anywhere.
If you don’t know a confidant it is time to get one. Ask a minister or local senior center or social services for referral! Stay safe at any age!
Mary Monson is a long-time resident of Owatonna who joins the contributors group for a second time as it revives a popular series from the 1980s. Different age, different group of writers, different ideas. You can reach her at marymonson35@gmail.com.