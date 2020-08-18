This month’s article is going to be a bit different. I am going to share with all of you a little more about the Master Gardener program from my perspective.
I became a master gardener in 2001, almost 20 years ago. It is one of the best decisions I ever made, besides marrying my husband, among others! I have enjoyed gardening through most of my adult years.
In the fall of 1984, I answered an ad in the paper for part-time Christmas help at a local garden center in the town we were living in at the time. I had been working retail in previous jobs and figured I can do that. From the first day at that job, my fate was sealed. I loved all aspects of the retail garden center.
In the winter we sold garden seeds, bird seed and feeders of all types, poinsettias, spring bulbs, tools and just about everything you could think of that you would find at a garden center. The group of people I worked with opened my eyes and my heart to the world of gardening. Spring brought bedding plants, nursery stock, roses, perennials, grass seed and so much more. I was hooked. I learned so much from my coworkers that I thought, I have this gardening thing all figured out.
When a friend suggested we take the master gardening training together, I thought this would be a piece of cake, with all my knowledge. But was I wrong! I quickly figured out the amount of my knowledge was very small compared to the vast world of gardening that the Master Gardener program provided for me.
I took the course work online, which 20 years ago was a learning experience all of its own. The course work lasted 10 weeks, with a different subject each week: from soils, to plant disease, lawn care, insects, house plant care, trees and shrubs to name a few. From there we started our Community Service, giving back hours. The first year while you are an intern for what amounts to 50 hours. It may seem like a lot, but there are so many ways to get that goal accomplished.
We, as a group, help and mentor all of our interns to help them achieve that goal, through plant sale hours, work at our Community Garden, a booth at the County Fair, Farmers Market Q&A sessions and many more. After your first year is complete ,you are officially a master gardener. Then comes the commitment for the years after that. 25 hours of community service and five educational hours are required per year to maintain your eligibility.
If this year has done anything, I think we have a lot of new gardeners out there, planting vegetable gardens. We would love to have you join our group as we continually learn new research based gardening knowledge.
I would love to talk with you, if you have questions, and we can help you start the process. I will post more information as we progress through our recruitment period.
Signup for the program ends Oct. 1, so think about joining us, it might be the best decision you ever make. Learn more at bit.ly/3hc96Gc.