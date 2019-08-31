“She’s selling Lorraine,” Charlie said, his voice quaking.
I hadn’t spoken on the phone with Charlie, an old grad school chum of mine, in months, and now the first words out of his mouth when I picked up was some obscure reference to Lorraine.
“Who’s Lorraine?” I asked. “And what do you mean ‘selling’ her?”
“Lorraine,” Charlie said, stretching her name out. “How could you forget Lorraine?”
I searched my memory banks and conjured an image of the mysterious Lorraine. At that precise moment, a simultaneous thought popped into my mind: This is why men should not be allowed to spend money.
Bear with me on this one.
Y’see, my friend Charlie is a garage sale junkie — a habit he picked up when his first marriage broke up in the late ‘80s. His ex-wife — let’s call her “Betty,” though her real name is Jean — was a beautiful, sweet woman who would have made Shakespeare’s Shylock look like Mother Theresa. Her motto was, “Why just go for a pound of flesh when you can carry so much more.” And since Betty was a weight lifter who could clean and jerk twice her weight in household appliances, she planned to carry a lot away from that marriage.
When she kicked him out of the house, Betty let Charlie take his clothes, a few household items — many of which were broken items that Charlie never got around to repairing — and most of his own body parts. Other than that, Charlie was on his own.
He moved into a depressing apartment on the top floor of a house. The main floor was occupied by some leftover hippies from the early years of the Nixon administration — stoned-out head cases who stayed up late at night listening to Grateful Dead albums and experimenting with mind-altering drugs. They offered to give Charlie an old mattress they were no longer using. Charlie took one look at it and declined graciously.
That left him with a virtually empty apartment. Some friends lent him a few things and siblings gave him their cast-offs. But most of what Charlie got to fill his “bachelor pad” came from garage sales.
Helpful hint: If you ever want to see how not to furnish an apartment, take a look at the habitat of a man nearing middle age, who has been kicked out of his house by his wife and who has furnished his place via garage sales.
Looking back at Charlie’s place then, I now know there was nothing wrong with that apartment that couldn’t have been fixed on a three-part episode of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.
Charlie had everything in that place — a driftwood coffee table, an old recliner with a built-in cup holder for when he watched Tennessee Vols football games and an assortment of lamps, some with shades, some without. I guess there was more furniture, but for sanity’s sake I’ve pretty much blocked it out.
“I’m planning on picking up more stuff this weekend,” he told me, handing me the classified section of the newspaper. “Look at all the great garage sales I’ve circled.”
I’ve never been much of a fan of garage sales. I trace it back to the time when my ex-wife decided we needed to do some spring cleaning and held such a sale on a Saturday morning when I really wanted to be sleeping. I managed to pull myself out of bed about an hour before the sale was slated to begin. I stumbled outside to get the newspaper, wearing just a bathrobe, slippers and a pair of really old, really tattered boxer shorts where I was greeted by a crowd of about 20 people waiting for the sale to begin.
“You opening the doors?” asked one old guy who had less sense than teeth — and he didn’t have many teeth.
I looked at my watch. “The ad said we’d open at 8 a.m. It’s not even 7:15.”
“We know,” said the old guy. “We want to be here for all the good stuff.”
“Good stuff? What good stuff? If it were good stuff, we wouldn’t be selling it.”
The old guy laughed, then started to feel the lapel of my robe. “Is this terry cloth?” he asked. “How much do you want for it?”
“The robe’s not for sale,” I said. “But I can sell you a pair of boxer shorts, real cheap.”
My ex-wife, who had been listening to the conversation from indoors, quickly pulled me inside. The next year, instead of getting rid of things in a garage sale, she got rid of me.
But back to Charlie.
Six months after his marriage broke up and he moved into his apartment, I went to visit him, only this time I could barely open the door because of all the knick-knacks, geegaws, doodads and whatnots Charlie had purchased on his weekend excursions. Sure, the stuff was nice, but how many statues of hula dancers with clocks in their bellies does one man need?
“This one I call Lorraine,” he said, holding up a particularly garish ceramic figurine of a mermaid that doubled as a desk lamp. “Do you think I should get her a lampshade?”
“Only if you want to hide that light sticking out of her head,” I said.
But that was years ago. Since then, Charlie has remarried — a lovely woman, who possess one outstanding quality that Charlie has yet to master. It’s called good taste. Once they were married and she really started looking at what Charlie brought to the relationship, she only then realized how much junk — excuse me, how many treasures — he had accumulated. It all had to go, which prompted Charlie’s call.
Little by little, she was determined to get rid of it all, as if she were erasing his life before marriage, something he considered to be a wiping out of his identity, a loss of his true self. And she had the perfect way of doing it. She would have a garage sale. Charlie scoffed.
“Who would want to buy all this junk?” he said.
“Well, you bought it,” I replied.
“Yeah, that’s what she said.”
“Y’know, Charlie, I always liked Lorraine. How much you want for her?”
“She’s not for sale,” he grunted. “But I got a pair of boxer shorts ...”