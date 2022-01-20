Throughout the past week or so I have had many conversations with church members that seem to have the same tone to them. “Is this ever going to end? I am so tired of this.” I understand this sentiment completely and share in the collective exhaustion. As the pandemic is soon to enter into its third year, it feels in many ways like we have made little progress. We are also wrestling with major decision fatigue and collective grief that we have not seen in our lifetimes. It is easy to want to throw up our hands in defeat and to feel like we have no hope that anything will ever improve. It can also be tempting to feel that God seems to be distant at times like these.
These feelings are not unique to us and to our circumstances though. We are in the company of other biblical figures who have also had moments of hopelessness in their lives as well. We can see from their stories how God responded to them, and be encouraged that God will do the same for us as well. One of these biblical figures that comes to mind for me is the character of Job.
Job’s story in the Bible can be quite a shocking and sorrowful one. He lost absolutely everything— his home, his land, his health, and even his family. After experiencing so much sorrow, Job finally reaches his breaking point praying to God and crying out, “Where then is my hope? Who will see my hope?” (Job 17:15) Job wrestles with his anger and frustration at God, but he never stopped believing that ultimately God is good and God is faithful. Eventually, God does respond and comes to Job’s aid restoring to Job all that he had lost.
The story of Job is not necessarily meant to be understood on surface level; it is in fact quite a sarcastic and hyperbolic story. The point of the story of Job is to teach us about the character of God. The story of Job teaches us that God is someone who listens to our sorrow and pain, and God responds to it even when that does not happen as quickly as we would like. The story of Job also tells us that God is someone who does not create sorrow and suffering; God is someone who brings good things to us and never works for our ill. These are the things that we can take away from the story of Job, and that can perhaps speak into our current situation.
I do not know what the next few weeks will have in store for us. Whatever it is, if we find ourselves struggling perhaps the story of Job can inspire us. It can restore our hope by reminding us that God has not abandoned us, and that God is working for our good even when we do not fully know what that will look like or when that will be.