I was aghast when I drove up to our local Salvation Army facility to witness for myself a gigantic mass of assorted junk and trash that my wife told me about just moments before. She was appalled by what she saw. It was piled high and deep and was spread all across and almost blocking the entire entrance of the donation area.
There is no way to describe what I saw other than it was a “sea of smelly junk” dropped off there by inconsiderate and totally selfish individuals because they are just too lazy to dispose of their trash in the proper manner. They won’t take the time or the money to do the right thing.
I am angry and embarrassed that we have that kind of individual living and breathing amongst us that shrug their responsibilities to be good and worthy citizens.
There were five stinking, dirty, soiled mattresses, a discarded dishwasher, smelly, wet and mildewed infested upholstered chairs, a shabby old bed headboard, outdated unworkable big box television set and two treadmills. There were untold boxes and bags of old unlaundered, smelly miscellaneous clothing and a plethora of other unusable unsightly junk. And everything was rain soaked!
Some folks have the idea that they can just use our Salvation Army facility as a dumping place for their discarded collection of junk and they usually get rid of it by dumping it in front of the donation doors or putting it in their dumpster after-hours, at night or whenever they are closed. Their dumpster is often overflowing with other people’s rubbish. They do things in the dark because they would be embarrassed if they were caught in the daylight.
Discarding of other peoples junk on their premises takes away from the frugal workable income of the Salvation Army. They are not in the business of junk and trash removal and hauling.
Taped directly to their receiving doors and in plain sight is a sign that clearly states that they are “CLOSED” because of the extension of the Minnesota State Stay at Home order. Somehow or another it doesn’t matter to the idiots that want to discard their junk on the Salvation Army doorstep. Furthermore, it states that donations of articles will NOT be accepted until it reopens. What is it about that sign that’s hard to understand? Note here that the word “donation” means, clean, usable, in working condition. It must be gently-used resalable merchandize. Not you’re throw-away stinking junk!
I distinctly remember one evening when I was on my way to HyVee for some grocery items. Traveling in traffic on 18th Street I was behind a grey pickup truck. It was difficult to not recognize that in the truck’s box was an old rocking horse. I never gave it a thought other than it seemed strange to see it. Upon my journey home, as I pulled out of the HyVee parking area, my headlights illuminated that very same rocking horse placed directly in front of the receiving doors at the Salvation Army facility. The owner dropped it off at night and I know that he knew he wasn’t supposed to do that and it is unlawful. It is called “illegal dumping.”
The Salvation Army thrift store offers a friendly experience for young and old, providing a wide variety of gently used merchandize at affordable prices. They consider it Recycling at its Finest because donated goods turn into helping others. That’s their great altruistic mission…helping others. And people simply abuse them and what they stand for and what they do for our community by indiscriminately dropping their smelly junk on their doorstep. Just how inconsiderate can a person be? Maybe our police can help.
I am going to personally email my friends in town and explain the situation to them and ask if they would randomly just take a drive in the evening and cruise by the Salvation Army and keep a check on it. And YOU can do it too. If they identify someone dropping off their junk, casually remind them of the sign or take a picture of it and/or call the police to report it. Let’s see if we can halt this situation or make a big dent in it that’s costing them money. As a matter of fact, if everyone that reads this article would send the Salvation Army $10 or $20 or more, it might help them cover the costs of trash removal and help their operational costs. I know you can do that. Will you? You can send your donation to Salvation Army, 1810 Cedar Avenue, Owatonna, MN 55060.
That’s doing the right thing … and helping others at the same time.