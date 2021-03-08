Spring was still a few weeks away from melting the massive amounts of snow that had fallen during the winter of 1856-57. Because of the frigid winter, the treeless prairies were barren of any food or protection from the winds. Farmers recently settled the Lake Okoboji region of Iowa, but they did not have time to produce their first crop. They relied on the same game that the Indians did. The Indians were hungry, and the settlers were hungry. Both sides had been able to co-exist in the past. March 8,1857, marked the end of this cooperation.
The leader of the rebel band of Indians was known as “Inkpaduta.” Inkpaduta’s band came upon the Rowland Gardner homestead that day. Gardner didn’t barricade his home from them but allowed them in. Inkpaduta demanded food. As Rowland went over to the flour barrel, he was shot in the back and died instantly. Abbie Gardner, age 13, was sitting in a chair holding her sister’s child, her younger brother, and her nephew. She watched as her mother was dragged from the cabin and killed. The Indian band ransacked the homestead. The children were pulled one by one from Abbie’s arms and murdered with a rifle butt or stove wood. Abbie was in such shock that she was “speechless and tearless,” she wrote sometime later. She begged the Indians to kill her, but they spared her and used her as a hostage.
The murderous rampage lasted for four days, and by the end the band of 14 Indians had killed 35-40 settlers, including women and children. They took four women as hostages and then traveled north to Minnesota. The youngest hostage, Abbie Gardner, was the last to be released in the early summer of 1857.
What was the cause of the Spirit Lake Massacre? It may have been a treaty with the Indians in 1851. It was supposed to solve many issues but ended up being nothing but a giant fraud. The Indians thought they agreed to an income that would preserve their way of life. The white man was planning on using the treaty to destroy the way of life of the Indians, making farmers out of them.
But maybe it was more personal than treaty violations. Inkpaduta’s brother Sintomnaduta had assumed the chief’s role for their band of Wahpekute group within the Dakota Indian nation. In 1852, Sintomnaduta was brutally axed to death by Henry Lott, a notorious whiskey-trader and horse-thief. Nine women and children of Sintomnaduta’s family also died in the same incident.
Inkpaduta sought government justice for Henry Lott. It seemed to be going well initially, but Lott left the area, and no one tried to bring him back to justice.
Abbie Gardner’s story is undoubtedly a story of the strength and challenges that the early settlers faced. Not everyone became a hostage or became a casualty in an Indian raid. But the mere fact that something like this could happen at any time would undoubtedly change your continence.
Abbie was joined by three other hostages, Lydia Noble, age 20; Elizabeth Thatcher, 19 and Margaret Marble, 17. The first to die out of this group was Mrs. Thatcher. While crossing the Big Sioux River, her pack was taken from her by a young Dakota, and he pushed her into the icy current. She managed to swim to the shore but was clubbed back into the main channel by others of the tribe. Finally, they shot her.
Two reservation Dakota Indians were able to “buy” Mrs. Marble from the renegades, and who delivered her to St. Paul and presented her to authorities. Mrs. Noble was involved in an altercation with Inkpaduta’s son Roaring Cloud. She refused to leave the tipi when ordered, so he dragged her outside, and he bludgeoned her to death.
Abbie was now the only remaining hostage of Inkpaduta’s tribe. She eventually became the Yankton Indians’ property, which sold her to three Dakota men who came at significant personal risk to rescue her.
After her three months of captivity, Abbie had much more life to live. She later married, but the marriage eventually failed. Abbie had children, but they ultimately died. She experienced two house fires and years of poor health. In 1891 Abbie bought her parent’s farm and set up the cabin as a shop. She became a tourist attraction selling copies of her book about the massacre and other frontier memorabilia.
The Gardner cabin still exists and is preserved by the State of Iowa in the Arnold’s Park area. To read more, check out “Spirit Lake” by Mackinlay Kantor. It is a well-researched and complete reporting of the incident by the Pulitzer prize winner.
Next month I will write about the most extensive Indian War in Minnesota in 1862.