Rachel and Joseph
“You’ve enjoyed having your kid brother here … haven’t you, Rachel?”
“I really have. It’s good to see him so happy. I can’t ever remember him being so content. Mary is good for him.”
“Has Joseph said anything to you about Salome?”
“From what little he has said, I’m guessing that Salome and Joseph were married nearly twenty years when she died. She left him with four sons.”
“Has he or Mary said anything about his sons? Where are they?”
“Mary said that the two oldest are excellent carpenters. They work out of Joseph’s shop. The four sons live in the family home. Mary also said that her mother, Anne, promised to help care for the youngest during our absence.”
“Rachel, do you have any idea how Mary and Joseph met?”
“They were neighbors. Mary would often help Salome with the children.”
Their conversation was interrupted with the appearance of Joseph.
“Thank you for all you’ve done. We’ve been in your care for nearly two weeks. Mary and I are wondering if we could stay a bit longer…three or four weeks. I have asked Stephen if we could remain in the shed. He said that it was fine with him.”
Rachel asked, “What are your plans?”
Going to the Temple
“Mary wants to stop in Jerusalem. She wants to go to the temple in Jerusalem. She thinks it is an absolute necessity!”
“I don’t understand,” Luke asked. “What’s so important about going to the temple?”
“As you know,” Joseph responded, “Jesus has been circumcised (Luke 2:21). He has been named as the angel named him before he was conceived. He is healing comfortably. Mary wants to go to the temple in Jerusalem for ‘The Redemption of the first-born’ and ‘The Purification after Childbirth’ (Luke 2:24). The local Rabbi could do it, but Mary feels it is a necessity considering who Jesus is.”
Rachel’s husband Luke was puzzled: “Redemption of the first-born?”
Rachel answered Luke’s question, “It’s something about the first-born male being sacred to God – it recognizes the Creator who gives life. It’s something about having to buy back their son from God. As I remember it requires a gift of five shekels. Do you remember how my parents used to talk about a child as a gift from God? They believed strongly that a child was not given to parents by God…the child was only lent to them.”
“Okay, so, what’s the purification rite?”
Again Rachel answered, “When a woman gives birth she becomes unclean for 40 days or so. She can go about her daily routine but she can’t enter the temple. Around 40 days, she is required to make a sacrifice – an expensive one. As I remember it, the sacrifice calls for a lamb; however, in the back of my mind there is also something about one’s ability to make a sacrifice of two doves. I think that was called ‘The offering of the poor’.”
Going Home — Nazareth
“After making the proper sacrifice, we were thinking we would go home. I’m wondering if the boys need me. Plus, Mary is anxious to have her mother see this grandchild of hers.”
“How long did it take you to walk from Nazareth to Bethlehem?”
“It took us seven days.”
After Joseph left, Rachel asked, “Did you get the impression that Joseph wanted to ask for something else?”
Later that evening, Rachel and her husband Luke went to the shed. Rebecca and Reuben were there. Mary, like always, said little. Joseph was the talker. During a lull in the talking, Mary asked softly, “Would you permit Rebecca and Reuben to come to Nazareth with us? We would bring them back when we come for the Passover in the spring.”
Rachel was not surprised. She too had thought about the possibility. It would make the trip so much easier for Mary if she had help.
Initially, in her mind, Rachel had said, “Absolutely not! She would not permit her first born (twins) to make such a long trip!”
Rebecca and Reuben
She looked at Rebecca, “Are you willing…?”
She looked at Reuben, “How do you feel about the possibility?”
Later that night Rachel heard her husband Luke say, “Rebecca and Reuben will be great company. They are two very responsible young adults. It might even be a life-time experience for them. I do know they’d be gone several months. The only question I have is – considering how responsible Rebecca and Reuben have been in caring for Sara’s children, can we do without them?”
“I’m afraid that question is too late to be asked, the twins are anxiously looking forward to the opportunity.”
“As you well know Rachel, Rebecca is a keen observer and tends to remember delightful details. Reuben, on the other hand sees the more serious aspects and is a diarist who could keep notes on each day throughout the trip.”
Four mules
Two days later, Joseph approached Luke. “When Mary and I made the trip, we came with two donkeys – one for her to ride when she felt she needed it. With two more people I feel I need to purchase two more donkeys. We’ll need two more to carry our supplies – food and water, plus the bedding and shelter materials. Do you know of anyone who would be willing to sell me two donkeys?”
“I don’t,” Luke answered, “but Stephen would. He knows a number of farmers and herdsmen. Plus, he has good sense when it comes to what makes a good animal.”
With Stephen’s help, Joseph secured two donkeys, at a price which was far less than he had been prepared to pay.
While the men bargained for the donkeys, Mary, Rachel and Rebecca talked about the food needed for the trip.