Hello from St. Paul,
Are you a driver that would like the State of Minnesota to make it easier to renew your driver’s license or pick up your yearly vehicle tabs? Or are you a deputy registrar who wishes government would eliminate some of the day-to-day burdens that prevent you from helping more drivers in our state? If so, you’ll be pleased by the results of an independent report that recommends Minnesota’s licensing programs become more customer friendly.
An Independent Expert Review (IER) report on Minnesota’s Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) highlighted several ways to improve customer satisfaction. And as the Republican Lead on the Minnesota House Transportation Finance and Policy Committee, I can tell you many of their suggestions are likely to find bipartisan support in both the House and Senate.
The report noted that Minnesota’s new driver’s license software is working well, and that the deputy registrar model continues to work well for our state. But it also found that residents want more efficiency in DVS service station visits, and would also like to see more self-service options. The ultimate DVS goal, according to IER, should be to improve quality and speed of service, and provide more reliable information.
Recognizing that deputy registrars often handle repeat visits and numerous questions from customers, IER suggests the State provide them with more assistance. For example, it recommends that 25% - 50% of current state filing fees be returned to the deputy registrars – but only if they are a full-service registrar, meaning they handle both vehicle and driver’s license registrations. The hope is the incentive leads to more full-service locations, ultimately leading to better service for customers.
Other recommendations include eliminating written tests on licensed drivers over the age of 21 who move to Minnesota from another state. This would save valuable slots for those who are unlicensed that need to take an exam. Changing the length of a Class D license from 4 years to either 6 years or 8 years is another example that would remove strain from the system and lead to fewer headaches for those processing the licenses.
To me, this report is monumental because it suggests we change the philosophy of customer service and consider its impact. Usually we hear about red tape, or explanations of what an agency can’t do instead of how it can help. But in this instance, we now have identified ways of how government can be more responsive and can better serve the resident.
Effective customer service always needs to be geared more towards the point of contact. We have now been provided an independent roadmap to help accomplish this task at DVS, and other state government agencies should look to do the same.
Have a good weekend,
John