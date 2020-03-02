Across the nation, school districts are doing more than just educating students. We are providing breakfast, lunch, daycare, medical, dental and mental health services as well as many others. While providing all of these services, we still provide a great education to all students. In order for all of the great things to happen, the staff and students need a warm, safe and caring place to learn and instruct.
The last thing our staff and students need to worry about is their safety. Thanks to a successful passage of a bond vote in 2015, we were able to secure our schools with security renovations or additions at every school in Owatonna. Our buildings have secure entrances and are equipped with state-of-the-art video surveillance and a visitor management system.
Before the renovations, we asked visitors to stop in the main office to check in. While we made every effort to ensure that visitors stopped in the office, the reality was that visitors could gain access to our entire building without checking into the office. We thank the community of Owatonna for agreeing with us that this was a concern that needed to be fixed. With funding from the 2015 bond vote, visitors are now welcomed in the main office or at a security desk before heading into the academic part of the schools. While checking in, each visitor must present their driver’s license, which is checked through a nationwide database to make sure every visitor is safe to be around children. Every day, our district welcomes around 120 visitors to our schools. We have heard nothing but positive remarks regarding the new check-in system at our schools. Our visitors are thankful we have taken the steps to keep our students, staff and visitors safe.
Installing a new visitor check-in system was just one step to ensure safety in our schools. An additional step was reviewing our district crisis plan and researching new best practices around the nation in regards to school safety. After researching new best practices, district staff was trained on more proactive measures to resolve a situation where an intruder is in the building. Every year, each school is required to run five crisis drills. Since implementing the new training, our staff and students feel much more prepared and empowered to make decisions to ensure a safe environment.
Another strategy to ensure school safety is our continued partnership with the Owatonna Police Department. We have two school resource officers who are licensed police officers. Both work with the entire district even though one is housed at the middle school and the other at the high school. They are a vital part of our crisis plan, especially the staff training for intruders in the building. Both of our school resource officers are skilled at building relationships with our staff and students. It is fun to watch them interact with our students on a daily basis. In Owatonna, we are fortunate to have a great police force that is willing to work with the community and our students.
As we move forward with the new high school planning, a lot of thought and discussion will take place around the topic of security. Our core high school planning group and architects know there is a high need for security while maintaining a warm and welcoming learning environment. Our students are lucky to be living in a community that supports them and our schools. We look forward to the continued support and partnerships in the years to come to keep our schools a safe and welcoming environment.