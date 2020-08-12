In the sometimes prescient, sometimes fictional novel 1984 the author wrote a horrific story around the idea that “Who controls the past [the story] controls the future; who controls the present controls the past.”
In that story, the Minitruth (Ministry of Truth), operating in the present, changed the past to control the narrative and thereby the future. When I was in the service the Soviet’s unapologetic use of primitive scissors-and-paste with photos of their leadership was a source of some amusement among the Intelligence community — who were tasked with reading between the lines of who was no longer in favor with the powers that be and with guessing who those “erased” politicians might be taking with them to the dustbins. In light of today’s media culture, this propagandistic technique seems old-fashioned.
Where the Soviets used hard film and scissors, as well as simply writing-out-of-the-narrative those whose ideas or politics did not perfectly align with the party, today’s propagandists use far more sophisticated techniques. Most of us know these techniques as Photoshopping (as in, “I Photoshopped my ex-girlfriend out of the photo so I could keep the picture of me in front of that mountain”). However, the more modern incarnation is done using a technique from Artificial Intelligence (AI), a technique that relies on copious amounts of data to train a computer program to produce a fake image (or video) of someone doing or saying something that is clearly out of character. Called “Deepfakes” ( a portmanteau of “deep learning” and “fake,” Deepfakes are for all practical purposes indistinguishable from actual images and videos, and their existence and use is far more pernicious than the crude Photoshopped images of mere decades ago.
As in any lie — if the listener is biased by their social peers to believe in the lie then it becomes harder and harder to convince that listener that the information has been faked. This new technology, Deepfake, creates a form of rewriting of history that may prove impossible to refute. And social media, which can spread lies faster than at any time in history, is amplifying the fake voices of the political activists.
This is why now, more than in the past, the value of real journalism is becoming ever more apparent at the very time that it is losing its commercial viability. Traditional long-cycle journalism, backed by research, confirmed sources and even experts, has been swamped by the need to create short-cycle (reactive) click-bait articles that will trigger our curiosity by using simple phrases like “you won’t believe what happens next.” Deepfake images and videos can drag us down a rabbit-hole of increasingly artificial realities — with each step on the path seeming to be a logical one to take.
A click-bait media in printed form can quickly become a tabloid in the style of the Weekly World News, with its screaming headlines about the “bat-boy” (1992). Once a feature of grocery store checkout lines, the tabloid has become, in the Internet world, the dominant form of journalism, and for far too many voters, the primary source of news, opinions and causes.
The old-style trusted media, with its three major broadcast networks who differed mostly in their shinies and trim, may have been bland, but that underplayed blandness did serve us well in some ways — especially when compared to the modern entertainment outlets masquerading as news sources.
Thankfully, there are traditional news sources still out there, but some old favorites are fading fast. Like our political narcissists — our news sources need our attention and praise. And the sincerest form of praise is to actually buy a subscription. So choose wisely, but don’t look for flashy headlines and photos that may have been “adjusted,” look for content and credibility. Only then, send money.