To the editor:
It comes every fall/winter: a newspaper article that warns against pushing snow on to the road. Although the article was apparently submitted by MNDOT, it refers to rules and laws at every government level.
Actually, the only snow I am tempted to push, throw, blow, or carry on to the road is snow that some huge beast of a truck owned by the state, county or municipality threw on to the first 15 or 20 feet of my driveway in the first place.
How about some reciprocity here? "Giving back" is seen as a very appropriate act in our society.
Karl Korbel
Owatonna