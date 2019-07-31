To the editor:
I was fascinated with the article about the after-action examination by the Owatonna school board (“Survey results on OHS, taxes and bond referendum presented to school board,” July 26). It appears that the board hired an outside consultant, the Morris Leatherman Company, to determine why the proposed new high school failed to pass the most recent vote. Of course, it was about taxes.
The school board did not need to hire a consultant. Just ask a voting retiree who is on a fixed income and who watches his/her taxes continue to rise year after year with no substantial increase in income. In the body of the article, it was reported that our taxes have gone up 7%. An examination of the U.S. cost of living indicates a 2.9% increase.
A vote of “no” does not mean a lack of concern for the education of our children. It is a demand that the school board develop a reasonable plan for the future.
Greg Louis
Owatonna