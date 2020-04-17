To the editor:
On Easter Sunday the lights shone a little brighter at Hospitality House of Owatonna. The reason being that the residents were enjoying a wonderful Easter meal.The meals were donated by the Owatonna Country Club. It was arranged by Dan Jacott, general manager at OCC, and prepared by Robert Brown. It is very heartwarming to know that Dan and Robert recognize the fact that there are people in this world, that enjoying a very good meal, means so much.
These residents come from varied backgrounds, and many of them, through no fault of their own, need a helping hand. They are trying to get a foothold in this world. They want to be productive. They want to have a job. Their hope is to find a job and eventually be on their own in an apartment or house. HHO has had a good record of transitioning men … men that were facing a bleak future, but their life has been changed.
Thank you Owatonna Country Club, and Dan and Robert. It was very much appreciated.
Richard LaLonde, Hospitality House board member
Owatonna