I have a new roommate male, 7 years old, very loving, whom I have rescued. Maybe he has rescued me. It may be a toss up.
This is a cat named Honey Bear whose idea of morning is several hours earlier than daylight and definitely earlier than my mind is working. His idea of a wake up call is standing on my chest, kneading and head butting me. If this does not work he licks my chin with his sandpaper tongue and if that doesn’t do the job he is not averse to some minor biting.
The first week was a nightmare until I had a heart to heart with my granddaughter. She has a New York rescue cat whose habits included garbage grazing and thievery. She suggested I approach this as training a small child and put him down when he wakes me at 3:30 a.m., 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. with a firm “NO.” It worked and I am now up to a tolerable 7 to 8 a.m. and this is considerably earlier than was my norm.
This animal is no kitten! He is big and lazy and demanding of some attention. Should my reading go beyond an hour, He crawls into my lap exerting himself between my eyes and the written matter until some proper petting and purring can take place. When he is left alone he literally voices his disgust in several octaves of quiet yowling. When I return there is much sniffing of shoes to be sure he has no competition for my attention. He is easy to talk to and never disagrees with me. A positive advantage!
My doctor suggested I sing out loud regularly to strengthen my lousy lungs. I can not sing any more since a surgery when a breathing apparatus injured my vocal cords so what comes out of my mouth is pretty terrifying but the cat loves it and yowls along. This cat, however, is truly a character. Just before we settle down for the night he starts to chase shadows, small toys, anything frantically around under beds, over beds, pounce, attack. That is his work out for the day. Like a trip to the cat gym.
When he is standing on my chest, starring into my eyes, I know he needed me as much as I probably need him in this age of pesky pandemics, social distancing and sequestered days. One can only read so many books and play so many games on their phone and this beats talking to myself!
I have had several cat-loving guests from my community that have come to meet him. At first Honey Bear would run and hide under the bed or behind my reading chair and if no one bothered him he would wander out to sniff our guests. He is getting braver!
Our last guest has been a cat lover since childhood and enjoyed my story of the early morning traumas. She had a friend who would be awakened each morning with a cat licking her eye lids. At their house, the cats love her husband, Tom, and so she is relieved of the morning ritual however she knows one cat that gently pats her mistresses cheek each morning with a soft paw. Beats those sandpaper tongues!