I have been known to brag about our communities a time or two as I meet with the leaders in other areas.
How can I not? I haven’t seen a single time when there was an identified need in our neighborhoods that we didn’t all come together to address. Now the key word here is identified. Sometimes we have a feeling that something is missing or that there is a need that we can’t quite articulate, or that a need is so substantial that we just don’t know where to start. That is where United Way comes in. As conveners in Steele County, United Way is typically a good place to start. With our network of community partners, we can usually bring the right people to the table to address whatever we are presented with and get the conversation started.
Now that is only one part of the solution building process … first we need to identify the root of the obstacle or barrier preventing people in Steele County from living a good life. We need to learn from those that are experiencing or have experienced the concern so that we have a clear picture of what we are trying to solve. To do this, we need your help. As our community opens, we would like to bring back our Community Focus Groups, also known as town hall meetings.
We want to learn from each of you what concerns you see in the community, what has personally affected you or someone you know, and what ideas do you have about fixing these identified concerns. The ultimate question being, how can we better serve you?
Your voice is power, we are here to listen! If you are interested in participating in a focus group to discuss questions just like these, or know someone that would be interested, please give us a call or email impact@unitedwaysteelecounty.org. We will schedule in person events as soon as we are able, in the meantime, we will be scheduling virtual events and one-to-one conversations.
We are a part of amazing communities here in Steele; together we can keep them that way. This is what it means to lived united!