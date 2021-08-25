We had quite the family adventure this summer. It wasn’t a grand vacation. It wasn’t a family reunion. We moved. Three households. From a place that we had lived for 18 years.
It began late last March. We decided to sell our home and get a country property that was more conducive to building a trucking company for our son. So, we both listed our houses for sale, because we had picked out the perfect property and had that in process. Our houses sold in one day with the perfect market we were in. Normally, the story would proceed with then we waited for all the paperwork to process and we moved. I always try to be exceptional. In this case I would’ve happily settled for average.
My daughter bought a house and moved to western Minnesota. This eliminated a chunk of furniture at our house. One move down, two weeks to go until our move at this point. Waiting on the appraisal for the house we were going to purchase. Which came back significantly less than it was supposed to. Everyone’s jaw dropped on this. Even the lenders and the real estate agent said that this was a bad appraisal (as the house later sold for that price). We appealed. We lost.
The appeal came back denied one week before our move out date. We rented a storage unit and prepared to move the coming weekend, which happened to be Memorial Day weekend. Having people set up to help the weekend before, we had no one to help with the holiday. So we moved the remaining two houses over the course of that week. And had to rent a second storage unit along the way.
The sellers decided they were unwilling to wait for us to go through another lender in order to get a more realistic appraisal. Which left us closing two houses in less than a week and having nowhere to live. Meanwhile, we had looked at and bid on another property that came on the market the day the other sellers decided to back out. We got the bid, but still had five or six weeks to wait in order to close. Here is where the adventure began.
We discovered several things this summer. One is we have a magnificent group of friends. I lived with my daughter for the summer in Western Minnesota with the dogs. Sean, my husband, had to live in town during the week in order to work, so he was able to stay with friends. My son stayed at another friend’s house when he wasn’t on the road. Our things were stored in storage units, but also at a couple of other friend’s places. The large lawn mowers and equipment we had were at one place, the freezer full of meat at another and then there were our chickens at another.
Another thing we discovered was how little you need to truly survive. We each had a bag of clothes and toiletries. We had a shower and a bed. We had something to eat. We had transportation. That was it. If we needed something from the storage units, we’d go look and see if it was even retrievable. Some things were, like my training supplies, others not so much, lost in the abyss. Most importantly, we had each other. That support kept us going as the weeks pressed on.
So, the summer proceeded, weeks passed, and we finally were able to move in to our new home. We did lose one during our nomadic period. Our dear Chevrolet, who we had since a pup for thirteen years, wasn’t able to make it to the new home. Grandma, as we called her in her later years, would have loved the farm. She is buried under a tree in a peaceful spot in our new space.
The equipment is now here and put in a shed, the freezer is full and in the garage, we have fifty or more empty totes in the basement and the chickens have come home to roost. Now begins the work of painting, home improvement and making this place home. Which is another adventure story for another time.