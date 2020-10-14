Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. ISOLATED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS COULD PRODUCE VERY BRIEF LOCALIZED GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 55 MPH. * WHERE...DAKOTA, RICE, GOODHUE, WASECA, STEELE AND FREEBORN COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&