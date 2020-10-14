I finally got an autumn vacation up north, the first one in three years. I’m not saying times are the toughest they’ve ever been, but while visiting friends, I threw their dog a bone — and he had to signal for a fair catch. It could be worse — at least they didn’t wok the dog just yet.
My mother, of course, remembered going through the Great Depression. Her father might take the shotgun into the woods “to kill foxes”, and then there would be chicken for dinner, even though there seemed to be the same number of chickens in the yard. I imagine the chicken dinner tasted suspiciously like grouse. It is something I consider when I am out hunting: not only the comparative lower grouse population, but the fact that if I fail to shoot any, I order pizza for dinner.
Even today, the attitude above the Hinckley-to-Moorhead-— my own geographical delineation of “Up North” — tends toward a lesser or more casual observance of especially the game laws, at least in times of need. I find it almost identical to a Chinese adage: “The mountains are very high, and the Emperor is far away”. It’s only bad to get caught, and that isn’t likely across so large an area. Coworkers down here over the years have told me some of these, be it the shooting of wolves (protected species) during the night, or casual disregard for various game limits. All well and good, so long as it’s not outright greed.
I personally remember a confession in the early 1980s from a fellow archer, who bagged over two dozen deer one autumn. None of this was just for himself, but at that time the mines were mostly shut down, and people needed meat, which he gave freely to struggling families.
Judge that by its moral merit rather than the technicality of the law, and perhaps you find some ameliorating circumstances. As my uncle used to point out, there’s often a significant amount of venison labeled as ground beef being stored in freezers by late August. Local monikers include Jump Meat or Airport Brown Angus.
The fact is that pretty much all of us seem to violate one or another law under some relative grounds. Perhaps the most common is cheating a nickel over the speed limit, or conveniently fail to register a cash payment as income while nonetheless booking the cost of labor or materials as a tax deduction used for a small construction job. Whether it’s getting to work on time or having that extra few dollars for a child’s needs, we prefer not to think of it as an evil, so much as a clever avoidance of overreach by larger forces. No harm, no foul.
Perhaps it gets trickier as we slide down that slippery slope to transferring money from an alleged charity to a more personal fund, or outright bilking someone out of money they paid in hope of some educational benefit which failed to materialize as promised. Certainly that must be more heinous, if not in actuality, in terms of total dollars. Drawing that line between need and greed becomes a matter of opinion. But demonizing petty violations without a proportionate response to such larger crimes is hypocrisy. If we feel our safety and order threatened by someone grabbing a rack of potato chips during a riot to be somehow more wrong than someone looting a retirement fund for corporate exit bonuses, perhaps we need to step back and re-examine our values. Sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander.