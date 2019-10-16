To the editor:
Do you remember how you felt the morning of May 15 when you first heard that the school bond referendum to build a new High School had failed to pass? If you were like me, it really hurt.
People can debate forever the reasons behind “why?” Maybe people didn’t agree with the size and scope of the project (and the associated property tax implications) or possibly it was that they didn’t like that the location of the proposed new school was unknown or maybe it was simply, they were worried that the existing high school building may get leveled without the community being able to weigh in on its future possibilities.
Regardless what those reasons were, they are in the past.
On Tuesday Nov. 5 you have the opportunity to vote on a bond referendum where those previous concerns have been aired and answered.
The size and scope have been “right-sized” which has significantly reduced the property tax implications for homeowners, even the ag community is getting a much better, and well-deserved, property tax discount than last Spring. The location has now been identified, and best of all, this land is being donated to the district (pending the referendum passing). And, there is a second question on the ballot that offers an opportunity for the current high school building to be repurposed for possible city and district usage. Note, Question 2 only comes into play IF the question to build a new high school passes. The future of the current high school building is largely dependent on how you vote on Question 1. Vote carefully.
Here’s hoping that on Wednesday, Nov. 6, we will all awake feeling better, knowing that together, we helped save our past, and prepared our students for a better future. Join me in voting Yes/Yes for OHS and Owatonna.
Jon Hilstad
Owatonna