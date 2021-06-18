Providing access to services that improve one’s quality of life is what we do at United Way.
We believe that a system of growth and continuous improvement allows for us to stay on top of the emerging needs of our community, so that with our community partners, we can identify and implement solutions. So, when we witness transformation of this magnitude in our community, we get very excited. Over the past several months we have been in conversations with our Partner Agency Free Clinic and an organization that you will soon come to know, HealthFinders.
For those that are not aware, the United Way of Steele County has supported the Free Clinic since its inception. Providing access to medical and dental services is one of the 10 community outcomes that we support: “Community members have access to affordable vision, dental and medical care, prescription drugs and mental health services.”
We have had our eye on HealthFinders over the years and have been impressed by their community engagement and capacity to serve, especially their service to individuals in our community that have historically gone underserved. This is always where Free Clinic was headed and now their vision can be realized with their merger with Health Finders.
HealthFinders is no stranger to operating multiple campuses. In fact, they currently have locations in Northfield and Faribault. Owatonna campus will become an extension of an already thriving and successful model for community-based health care, providing access to health education, advocacy, and high-quality care in Steele County. We look forward to partnering with HealthFinders to provide our communities with these valuable services. This is how we Live United.