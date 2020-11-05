Amit Kalantri, in Wealth of Words wrote. “If the farmer is rich, then so is the nation.”
Thomas Jefferson wrote, “Cultivators of the earth are the most valuable citizens. They are the most vigorous, the most independent, the most virtuous, and they are tied to their country and wedded to its liberty and interests by the most lasting bonds.”
Dinner on Sunday
Back in the 1940s, my mother always prepared the same meal for each Sunday dinner. It began with homemade chicken noodle soup. Usually, it was fried chicken (fried in lard). There was always a big bowl of mashed potatoes (potatoes that had been loaded with butter and whole milk or cream prior to being mashed). The vegetable varied – it depended upon what was growing in the garden. Usually she always had a big pan of baked rice and there was always pie.
The preparation for each Sunday dinner began on Saturday. On Saturday morning my mother would go into the chicken yard. She went into the yard holding a long wire with a hook on the end. She would snag a chicken by the leg. She would leave the chicken yard and go to the stump that contained the hatchet where she would chop off the chicken’s head. When the blood stopped dripping out of the neck of the chicken she would place the dead chicken into a bucket of hot water so she could more easily pluck the feathers. Before taking it into the house she would clean out the innards (intestines and junk).
Dinner statistics
Back in the 1940s 25% of the nation’s population worked on farms. Today, it appears that less than 10% of our population is directly connected to the land.
If my research and sources are correct, back in the 1940s 30% of a family’s income was spent on feeding the family…in the 1960s 18% of one’s income was spent on food…in 2013 the amount of disposable income in a family for food dropped to 10%...in 2020 it appears that only 7% is spent on food for the family.
Back in the early 1800s Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte needed a method for keeping his armies fed. He offered a cash prize to whoever could develop a reliable method of food preservation. Nicolas Appert (French inventor) discovered the process of placing food into glass jars and heating them (pasteurization).
In 1810 Peter Durand of England patented the use of cans and by the 1820s was providing canned food to the Royal Navy in large quantities.
In 1812 Robert Ayars built the first canning factory in the United States – built in New York.
When one examines the history of food, one begins to realize that when the military needed to feed their people, women replaced men in the factories and that resulted in the need for “instant foods (1950s)” and “frozen foods (1970s)” easily purchased in a grocery store and quickly prepared in one’s kitchen.
Now, supper can be prepared in fifteen minutes.
Signing off…
“I'm glad I don't have to make a living farming. Too much hard work. Too many variables you don't have control over, like, is it going to rain? All I can say is, god bless the real farmers out there.” — Fuzzy Zoeller