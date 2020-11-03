To the editor:
Is it really necessary for the city of Owatonna and the Parks and Recreation Department to conduct another archery deer "hunt" within the city parks of Owatonna? Terms such as "harvesting deer" or "culling the herd" are used but it is really killing the deer that live in the city parks of the city of Owatonna.
I have asked the Park and Recreation Department to publish the research and data that explains why this annual (for nearly 10 years) event is necessary and they refuse to publish or make public any written research information.
The Park and Recreation Department is continually advocating the use of city parks as places of relaxation, peace, exercise and a haven to escape the Pandemic. But beginning on Nov. 1, 2020 for six weeks until mid-December 2020 the parks will also serve as places to kill the deer that live in them. I do not know how the individuals are chosen to kill these deer. Are background checks completed on these individuals? It seems as though these people are chosen to kill the animals and are given permission to use archery equipment and told to hide themselves in the parks with their weapons. There is no notice required of when there will be active shooters in the parks. Are their locations made known to park patrons?
I have repeatedly asked the city of Owatonna and the Parks and Recreation Department to close the parks if these "deer hunts" have to be done. It is dangerous to give weapons to individuals hidden in various locations in the city parks and allow the parks to remain open to park patrons while this is happening. Can you imagine an accident that would injure or kill people and/or pets?
Haven't we learned that unexpected events with dire consequences seem to be happening frequently in 2020?
Barbara Judd
Owatonna