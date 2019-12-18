Since many of my travels, lectures and practices seem to involve the Far East, a couple of vignettes to orient our selves along the reason for the season.
The first involves two monks, or lamas, in the traditions of the Far East. Traveling between monasteries, they came to a river. At its edge was a woman fraught with worry. Seeing the two monks, and knowing that their discipline included exercises that make them physically quite capable, she pleaded for their assistance. “Please, holy monks, help me across, for the river has risen while I was gathering food for my children, and now I fear I will be lost and they will also die if I do not return!” Believing in the sacredness of all living beings, one monk silently grabbed the woman, placing her upon his strong shoulders. Wading into the river, he carefully felt with his feet along the treacherous rocks, the current having potential to sweep them both away. However, he was able to slowly ford the raging waters and safely place her on the opposite bank, mostly dry and certainly unharmed. When she offered compensation, he simply shook his head and continued on his journey.
Several hours later his companion monk broke what had been a long and apparently tedious silence: “Our sacred vows do not so much as allow us to speak with women, and yet you not only touched one, you carried her on your back!” Replied the first calmly to his upset friend: “Yes I did, out of compassion, but I put her down after crossing the river. Why have you carried her so much further?”
Perhaps better known in the Western world is the story of a traveler to the Far East in search some deeper meaning or revelation that might be found in other cultures or religions. Looking for a safe path to a remote mountain monastery, he stopped a local lama, offering to pay him as a guide thereto. The lama agreed, but insisted they leave immediately, for snow was coming, and failure avoid such weather could mean death in such remote places. They agreed to walk together.
They had not gone far when the first snowflakes began to fall, gently at first, but slowly increasing in intensity. Soon the winds began to get stronger as well, to the point that it was difficult to speak. Even as the lama urge “Hurry”, the other man thought he heard a voice ever so faintly. Stopping, he listened, and again was certain someone was calling out from nearby. Walking to the edge of the path, it sounded closer; and. peering through the wind-whipped snow, he could make out the figure of someone somewhat down the side of the embankment. “Wait!” shouted the traveler to the lama. “I see someone in distress, and we should help.” The monk became impatient, responding with a curt “If we delay any more, perhaps none of us will make it to the safety of the monastery.” The traveler again heard the plaintive cries of the third person and offered to go down to help. “Very well” retorted the lama “But he is responsible for his fate, as I for mine and you for yours. I will continue up the path and perhaps I can send some help.”
The Western traveler worked his way down the embankment, and found the other man unable to walk due to a broken leg. However, he found that he could pick him up, and carefully placed him on his shoulders. Working the way up the hill towards the path, he almost fell several times, but managed to get both of them back on the road. By now the original guide had already continued on, barely visible in the storm. The winds were stronger, the snow became heavier, and it seemed like the temperature was dropping rapidly. Nonetheless, the traveler continued with his burden, fearing neither might make it, but with no alternative except to try.
As he continued, the exertion of doing the work for two began warming them both, the heat of their bodies now becoming a shield against the frigid weather. The path was marked well enough to see at close distances, but it was only faith it led to safety that gave the travelers the hope that they might make it to the monastery, which was their only reasonable destination. Surely enough, through the snow the monastery became visible, but just before reaching the doors, the traveled tripped over something, and both the carrier and carried fell into the deep snow, striking the door. This noise got the attention of someone inside, who opened the doors; and, seeing the two helpless travelers, helped them inside to warmth and safety. It was only as they all looked back that they realized that the object they had tripped over was the frozen body of the original guide, who had succumbed to the vicious cold just short of his goal.
While preparing for and enjoying this season, which includes giving and sharing plus resolutions for personal improvements, consider these stories. Do no waste time worrying about the wrongs of others. And, realize that sometimes the burdens we bear are the very thing that might save us.
Love and peace. Good will to all.